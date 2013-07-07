Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler are the world’s cutest couple at Wimbledon

Ever wondered what a Bradley Cooper-Gerard Butler romance might look like? Well, wonder no further.
The A-list Oscar nominee and B+ list action star sat side by side at Wimbledon on Sunday, inadvertently becoming the cutest couple in all of history as they sported matching blue suits and very similar haircuts (nice work on those highlights, Gerard) during the big championship match between Andy Murray and some other foreign guy with a name that’s very difficult to spell. Which begs the question: is “Brerard” destined to be the new Kimye? Let’s make this happen, people.
They sould totally do it.
They are cute…for a bromance :)
PS:The other guy’s name is DJOKOVIC, is not really that difficult to type. He’s also the #1 Tennis Player in the whole world…just saying.
Its known in HW that Gerry is bisexual…as for Cooper?…he’s just in the closet…wish he would come out already.
Post a comment…they are sick
They’re super cute together and deserve to have a nice night of sexy time. It will start with them swapping jackets and ties…