Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler are the world’s cutest couple at Wimbledon

Ever wondered what a Bradley Cooper-Gerard Butler romance might look like? Well, wonder no further.

The A-list Oscar nominee and B+ list action star sat side by side at Wimbledon on Sunday, inadvertently becoming the cutest couple in all of history as they sported matching blue suits and very similar haircuts (nice work on those highlights, Gerard) during the big championship match between Andy Murray and some other foreign guy with a name that’s very difficult to spell. Which begs the question: is “Brerard” destined to be the new Kimye? Let’s make this happen, people.

(via)

Follow RIOT on Twitter



Like RIOT on Facebook