Brandy works it on cover art for new album, ‘Two Eleven’

08.30.12 6 years ago

Brandy, you”re a fine girl. And it certainly shows in the artwork for your new album, “Two Eleven,” released today.

The standard and deluxe covers feature the same image of Brandy, who looks like a leather-clad glamazon with mile-long legs, a very toned belly, a ponytail that could serve as a whip, and an expression that tells us she is means all business.

The album includes “Put It Down”featuring Chris Brown, as well as new single, “Wildest Dreams. Among her collaborators on the album are TImbaland, Sean Garrett, Breyon Prescott, Danja, Jim Jonsin and Frank Ocean

“Two Eleven” comes out Ten Sixteen  (Oct 16). The album, by the way, takes its name from Brandy’s birthday, Feb. 11.
 
Standard version:

Deluxe version:


