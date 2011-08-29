Bravo to air ‘Real Housewives’ special addressing Russell Armstrong’s suicide

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Bravo will air a special addressing the recent suicide of Russell Armstrong, who took his own life on August 15th. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer, Kyle and Kim Richards and Adrienne Maloof are reported to have filmed the special today, though it is unclear whether Bravo will air it before or after the premiere episode of the new season on September 5th.

Armstrong was the estranged husband of cast member Taylor Armstrong, who declined to participate in the special. The Times is reporting that the women were not given specifics on how the sit-down, which is designed to get their reactions to the suicide, would unfold.

Following Armstrong’s death the network was forced to re-edit the premiere episode, which reportedly featured Taylor shopping for lingerie to spice up her marriage and later breaking down when discussing her attempts at couples counseling. A Bravo rep would not disclose whether those scenes were kept intact in the final cut.