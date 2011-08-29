Bravo to air ‘Real Housewives’ special addressing Russell Armstrong’s suicide

08.29.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that Bravo will air a special addressing the recent suicide of Russell Armstrong, who took his own life on August 15th. “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Vanderpump, Camille Grammer, Kyle and Kim Richards and Adrienne Maloof are reported to have filmed the special today, though it is unclear whether Bravo will air it before or after the premiere episode of the new season on September 5th.

Armstrong was the estranged husband of cast member Taylor Armstrong, who declined to participate in the special. The Times is reporting that the women were not given specifics on how the sit-down, which is designed to get their reactions to the suicide, would unfold.

Following Armstrong’s death the network was forced to re-edit the premiere episode, which reportedly featured Taylor shopping for lingerie to spice up her marriage and later breaking down when discussing her attempts at couples counseling. A Bravo rep would not disclose whether those scenes were kept intact in the final cut.

Around The Web

TAGSAdrienne MaloofBRAVOCamille GrammerKim RichardsKyle RichardsLisa VanderPumpREAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLSRUSSELL ARMSTRONGTAYLOR ARMSTRONG

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP