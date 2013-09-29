‘Breaking Bad’: Here is what Walt and Jesse would look like as Batman and Robin

#Bryan Cranston #Breaking Bad
09.29.13 5 years ago

Anyone reading this is likely to fall into one of four major categories:

1. You have not watched the “Breaking Bad” series finale yet and you are feeling anxious/panicked/frightened/alone.

2. You have already watched the “Breaking Bad” series finale and you are feeling anxious/panicked/frightened/alone.

3. You do not watch “Breaking Bad” and you are likely to stab the next person who asks you if you watch “Breaking Bad.”

4. You do not watch “Breaking Bad” but feel pretty confident you already know everything you need to know about “Breaking Bad.”

If you’re in category three, maybe it’s time to ask yourself where all of that anger comes from (and also why it is that you clicked on this link, exactly). The rest of you, enjoy these cartoons of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman reimagined as dynamic duos from years past, including Batman & Robin and Thelma & Louise.

(Even more cartoons at Mashable)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bryan Cranston#Breaking Bad
TAGSAARON PAULbatman and robinbert and ernieBREAKING BADBryan CranstonheisenbergJESSE PINKMANSPY VS SPYTHELMA AND LOUISEWalter White

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP