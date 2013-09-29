‘Breaking Bad’: Here is what Walt and Jesse would look like as Batman and Robin

Anyone reading this is likely to fall into one of four major categories:

1. You have not watched the “Breaking Bad” series finale yet and you are feeling anxious/panicked/frightened/alone.

2. You have already watched the “Breaking Bad” series finale and you are feeling anxious/panicked/frightened/alone.

3. You do not watch “Breaking Bad” and you are likely to stab the next person who asks you if you watch “Breaking Bad.”

4. You do not watch “Breaking Bad” but feel pretty confident you already know everything you need to know about “Breaking Bad.”

If you’re in category three, maybe it’s time to ask yourself where all of that anger comes from (and also why it is that you clicked on this link, exactly). The rest of you, enjoy these cartoons of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman reimagined as dynamic duos from years past, including Batman & Robin and Thelma & Louise.

(Even more cartoons at Mashable)

