‘Breaking Bad’s’ Aaron Paul and Sigourney Weaver board Ridley Scott’s ‘Exodus’

(CBR) Jesse Pinkman”s fate at the hands of Heisenberg remains uncertain, but the actor behind the character, the Emmy-winning Aaron Paul, has a bright future.

The “Breaking Bad” starl is set to join the cast of Ridley Scott”s biblical epic “Exodus”, which already stars Christian Bale as Moses opposite Joel Edgerton as Pharaoh Ramses of Egypt. Paul will play Joshua, a Hebrew slave who follows Moses and eventually leads his people to the Promised Land.

Deadline reports that in addition to Paul, three other high-profile stars have joined the “Exodus” cast: Sigourney Weaver is set to reunite with Scott, playing Ramses” mother Tuya, John Turturro will portray Ramses” father Seti, and Ben Kingsley is in talks to play a Hebrew scholar.