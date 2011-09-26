‘Breaking Dawn’ soundtrack revealed: Iron & Wine, Bruno Mars, Noisettes

The tracklist to “The Twiight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” has finally been unveiled, and there are a few surprises.

First, what we knew: all the tracks included are exclusive, or are exclusive remixes or alternate versions

The “fun” surprises: I love seeing Joy Formidable and Theophilus London on this list, they even out some of the sad bastards and emo bands like Sleeping at Last, Aqualung and Iron & Wine (as loveable as they are). The Daytrotter version of the Everly Brothers — The Belle Brigade — may surprise “Twilight’s” long-time fans.

Here is the “bummer” surprises: No Muse, for the first time in “Twilight” soundtrack history. And it is actress Mia Maestro (Carmen) who contributed the Mystery Twilight Alumni track, not Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart or Jackson Rathbone.

And the “huh?” surprise: Who the hell is Cider Sky? The band has, at press time, exactly one dozen fans on Facebook… and is fronted by Simon Wilcox, the female “singer-songwriter with boys’ name” that astoundingly showed up on the “Brothers” soundtrack a couple years ago. So this is apparently the band’s debut?

Carter Burwell — who is also scoring the film, as he did with the first in the series — added his song “Love Death Rebirth,” which sounds exactly like what happens in the movie (spoiler alert). As previously reported , Bruno Mars showed up to play on the latest “Twilight” soundtrack, and will be debuting his exclusive song tomorrow online.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” will be released on Nov. 8.

Here is the tracklist for the soundtrack:

The Joy Formidable, “Endtapes”

Angus & Julia Stone, “Love Will Take You”

Bruno Mars, “It Will Rain”

Sleeping at Last, “Turning Page”

The Features, “From Now On”

Christina Perri, “A Thousand Years”

Theophilus London, “Neighbors”

The Belle Brigade, “I Didn’t Mean It”

Noisettes, “Sister Rosetta (2011 Version)”

Cider Sky, “Northern Lights”

Iron & Wine, “Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Wedding Version)”

Imperial Mammoth, “Requiem on Water”

Aqualung & Lucy Schwartz, “Cold”

Mia Maestro, “Llovera”

Carter Burwell, “Love Death Rebirth”