Robert Pattinson to hunt down Saddam Hussein in ‘Mission: Blacklist’

Robert Pattinson is joining the military. But not to worry, Twi-hards – it’s only for the movies.

The “Breaking Dawn” actor has signed on to star in a new film entitled “Mission: Blacklist”, about the search for and subsequent capture of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein. Pattinson will star as military interrogator Eric Maddox, the man who spearheaded the investigation to find out where the dictator was hiding.

The film, which will be sold at the upcoming Cannes Film Market, is based on Maddox’s book “Mission: Blacklist #1” (co-written with Davin Seay). It was adapted for the screen and is being produced by by Erik Jendresen (“Band of Brothers”, “Otis”) and will be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire (“Johnny Mad Dog”).

The in-demand Pattinson has no less than three films coming up, including period adaptation “Bel Ami” (May 4 VOD, June 8 theatrical), “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” (Nov. 16) and David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis”, which is premiering in competition at Cannes later this month.

Does this sound like a good role for Pattinson? Moreover, do you think he’ll be able to transcend his most famous character with any of these upcoming non-“Twilight” films? Sound off in the comments!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

