Robert Pattinson to hunt down Saddam Hussein in ‘Mission: Blacklist’

Robert Pattinson is joining the military. But not to worry, Twi-hards – it’s only for the movies.
The “Breaking Dawn” actor has signed on to star in a new film entitled “Mission: Blacklist”, about the search for and subsequent capture of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein. Pattinson will star as military interrogator Eric Maddox, the man who spearheaded the investigation to find out where the dictator was hiding.
The film, which will be sold at the upcoming Cannes Film Market, is based on Maddox’s book “Mission: Blacklist #1” (co-written with Davin Seay). It was adapted for the screen and is being produced by by Erik Jendresen (“Band of Brothers”, “Otis”) and will be directed by Jean-Stephane Sauvaire (“Johnny Mad Dog”).
The in-demand Pattinson has no less than three films coming up, including period adaptation “Bel Ami” (May 4 VOD, June 8 theatrical), “Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2” (Nov. 16) and David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis”, which is premiering in competition at Cannes later this month.
Does this sound like a good role for Pattinson? Moreover, do you think he’ll be able to transcend his most famous character with any of these upcoming non-“Twilight” films? Sound off in the comments!
Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris
I don’t judge him based on his twilight films. I think I’ll wait untill I see the trailer to have an opinion. but based on what I’ve seen so far I think he can do a decent job. Cosmopolis looks sick!
Absolutely. It’s definitely going to be a challenge but I have no doubt he will rise to it. Cronenberg has been singing his praises for months now.
Wow. I can’t image him in a militant role to be honest, but I’m looking forward to seeing it. He’s great with emotional and edgy characters and I think he’ll do great bringing that part of his skills to this.
Transend? Did you see the Cosmopolis trailer? Duh. Hell yes! He’s kicking butt now. I don’t know what you people are looking for. He did Remember Me, Water for Elephants, Bel Ami and Cosmopolis which are all a far far cry from Twilght. Are you still judging Johnny Depp on 21 Jump Street. No! So leave Twilight out of it. It’s a darn good role for him. He’s earned it especially seeing that Cosmopolis trailer. Leave the guy alone and respect him as the actor he is.
We have reached a new low in our society. I hope you’re all happy.
Sounds like it will be beyond lame. Pattinson is one of the worst & most shallow actors of today and the notion that he could play any kind of soldier is laughable.
This movie already sounds beyond lame. Pattinson is one of the worst “actors” of the present day and the notion that he could play any sort of soldier is laughable. Robert has earned the right to be typecast as the wimpy, faggy emo whiner.
For some of the naysayers- take your medication and go back to bed. This is a great opportunity and Rob will do a great job. There are a few people out there that think he has talent.
I don’t think he’ll have any problem with this role, he’s a very good actor dispite what some might say. Give him a chance and I’m sure he’ll prove himself. I thought he was very good in Bel Ami (already out in the UK).
Write a comment…The best new young talent in the last 10 years! He will be great in this project.