Breaking: Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell are developing an ‘Evil Dead’ TV show

07.25.14 4 years ago

“Evil Dead” will live again — this time on TV.

Sam Raimi revealed at Comic Con that the cult horror franchise is being resurrected — again — for an upcoming TV series.

“I always love working on that series,” he said. “My brother [Ivan Raimi] and I are writing the Evil Dead TV show right now. Weird, but true. With Bruce Campbell.”

The news was revealed during a surprise Sony panel for the video game adaptation “The Last of Us,” which Raimi will produce.

No more details about the potential series have been announced, and it's unclear if Campbell will appear in the series, or just serve behind the scenes. 

Raimi directed micro-budget horror hit “The Evil Dead” in 1981 and followed it up with two sequels — 1987's “Evil Dead 2” and 1992's time traveling “Army of Darkness.” Campbell starred as the bumbling hero Ash in all three films. 

Raimi and Campbell have been talking about making a fourth film for years, and they produced the 2013 reboot — featuring new characters — together. It starred Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez and Lou Taylor Pucci and was directed by Fede Alvarez.

Best known for the “Spider-Man” trilogy, Raimi most recently directed “Oz the Great and Powerful.”

