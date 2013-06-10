Brett Ratner begins shooting ‘Hercules’ with Dwayne Johnson and Ian McShane

Brett Ratner has commenced shooting his newest movie, “Hercules.” The film, which stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the titular Hercules is based on the graphic novel “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” written by Steve Moore and is described as a ‘revisionist take’ on the myth, and one which will feature no supernatural elements.

“Hercules,” which is being distributed worldwide by Paramount, also stars Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Joseph Fiennes, and John Hurt amongst others. The full synopsis reads as follows:

Everyone knows the legend of Hercules and his twelve labors. Our story begins after the labors, and after the legend…

Haunted by a sin from his past, Hercules has become a mercenary. Along with five faithful companions, he travels ancient Greece selling his services for gold and using his legendary reputation to intimidate enemies. But when the benevolent ruler of Thrace and his daughter seek Hercules’ help to defeat a savage and terrifying warlord, Hercules finds that in order for good to triumph and justice to prevail… he must again become the hero he once was… he must embrace his own myth… he must be Hercules.

The film will mark a return to sword-and-sandal work for Johnson who appeared in “The Mummy Returns” and “The Scorpion King” more than a decade ago. “Hercules” is due in theaters on July 25, 2014.