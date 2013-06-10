Brett Ratner begins shooting ‘Hercules’ with Dwayne Johnson and Ian McShane

06.10.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
Brett Ratner has commenced shooting his newest movie, “Hercules.” The film, which stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as the titular Hercules is based on the graphic novel “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” written by Steve Moore and is described as a ‘revisionist take’ on the myth, and one which will feature no supernatural elements.
“Hercules,” which is being distributed worldwide by Paramount, also stars Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Joseph Fiennes, and John Hurt amongst others. The full synopsis reads as follows:

Everyone knows the legend of Hercules and his twelve labors. Our story begins after the labors, and after the legend…

Haunted by a sin from his past, Hercules has become a mercenary.  Along with five faithful companions, he travels ancient Greece selling his services for gold and using his legendary reputation to intimidate enemies.  But when the benevolent ruler of Thrace and his daughter seek Hercules’ help to defeat a savage and terrifying warlord, Hercules finds that in order for good to triumph and justice to prevail… he must again become the hero he once was… he must embrace his own myth… he must be Hercules.

The film will mark a return to sword-and-sandal work for Johnson who appeared in “The Mummy Returns” and “The Scorpion King” more than a decade ago. “Hercules” is due in theaters on July 25, 2014.

Around The Web

TAGSbrett ratnerDWAYNE JOHNSONHERCULESIAN MCSHANEParamount Pictures

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP