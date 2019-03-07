Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Late Late Show With James Corden previewed Friday’s edition of Carpool Karaoke that will be available on the Apple TV app, and we’ve got two Marvel Studios stars in the car. Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson teamed up to sing some Ariana Grande, but that’s only the set-up for the two actors to take lie detector tests. The technician (John) scores points right off the bat by throwing out a “Snakes In A Car” joke, but things get dirty when Jackson admits to breaking wind on the job. Yes, you read that correctly.

“Have you ever farted while filming a scene?” Larson wanted to know.

“All the time,” Jackson replied without missing a beat.

Trusty John confirmed that this declaration is true, and now we all know that the legendary actor has strutted down the street during Shaft while, well, farting. Does that ruin everything for you? Don’t let it. Even superheroes do it (Iron Man definitely does it, but probably not Captain America).

As for the whole of the lie detector test, Larson got nailed for more “false” answers than her companion, and of course they would approach critiquing each other’s performances in different ways. Too bad they couldn’t take Goose the Cat along for the ride.

Captain Marvel arrives (through the power of methane?) on March 8.