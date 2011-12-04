‘Tyrannosaur’ wins top prize as British Independent Film Awards spread the love

It may be deemed the British film most likely to register at the Oscars and BAFTAs, but UK box-office sleeper “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” had to take a back seat to the little guys at tonight’s British Independent Film Awards in London. Instead, it was Paddy Considine’s hard-hitting directorial debut “Tyrannosaur” that surprisingly emerged as the night’s big winner, taking three awards including Best British Independent Film.
Considine’s debut is a vastly impressive and assured one, striking its emotional notes hard and serving as a vehicle for some startling performances — the most haunting of which, Olivia Colman’s grievously abused middle-class samaritan, was a richly deserving winner of the Best Actress award. (Tilda Swinton’s run of luck this week, which saw her triumph at the National Board of Review and the European Film Awards, came to an end here.)
I’m not convinced that “Tyrannosaur” quite merits the top prize ahead of more formally ambitious works like “Shame” and “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” but I commend the BIFA jury for placing their chips on a film so brutal and uncompromisingly bleak, and the least commercially successful of the nominees. Last year, “The King’s Speech” swept the board here, prompting many to accuse the BIFAs of selling out on their independent principles; one wonders if that factored into their decision this year.
Still, “Tyrannosaur” was far from a sweeper, as the BIFA jury found a way to recognize most of the major players on the nominee list. Though Swinton missed, “We Need to Talk About Kevin” was rewarded with the Best Director prize for an absent (on honeymoon) Lynne Ramsay — a nice bookend to the Best Debut Director award the Scot won 12 years ago for “Ratcatcher.” (This year, that prize went, logically enough, to Considine too.)
Michael Fassbender’s Best Actor award for “Shame” was as inevitable as it was deserved; more surprising was the Best Supporting Actor honor for Irish character actor Michael Smiley for the gutsy quasi-horror film “Kill List.” Perhaps he benefited from the difficulty inherent in choosing between “Tinker, Tailor” stars Tom Hardy and Benedict Cumberbatch, though it was also an apt way to reward a significant critical hit whose violence could possibly have polarized the jury.
Over in Best Supporting Actress, Oscar frontrunner Vanessa Redgrave scooped her first trophy of the season for her towering performance as Volumnia in Ralph Fiennes’s revisionist Shakespeare adaptation “Coriolanus”; it will surely not be her last. The only other such race-leader to snag a prize tonight was “A Separation,” which predictably took Best Foreign Film. (Nothing wrong with predictability in this case.) One would like to say the same about “Senna,” a no-brainer winner for Best Documentary (not least since it was also nominated for Best Film), but we all know how that turned out.
In an evening full of well-earned victories, the most heartening for me personally was the brace of awards won by Andrew Haigh’s exquisitely low-key gay romance “Weekend.” Sadly under-nominated in the first place, the surprise arthouse hit won both awards it was up for: Most Promising Newcomer for co-lead actor Tom Cullen, and Best Achievement in Production. (I’m not sure how one blindly judges production, but given that Haigh’s film was made on an astonishing budget of £120,000, I have no doubt it’s a worthy winner.)
Indeed, the only film that likely comes away tonight feeling a little miffed is, well, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”: from seven nominations, the film took only the Technical Achievement Award for Maria Djurkovic’s extraordinary production design. (Please take note, Academy.) It’ll have its day, quite possibly, at the BAFTAs; I suspect that might have been the jury’s reasoning too.
All in all, a fine set of winners representing a pretty remarkable year for British cinema. The ceremony itself, meanwhile, was an entertainingly scrappy affair — thanks mostly to host Chris O’Dowd, newly of “Bridesmaids” fame, who spent the evening getting so paralytically drunk as to make the Golden Globes look positively funereal. Staggering about on stage, calling Vanessa Redgrave a “sexy owl,” and doggedly maintaining an off-the-wall running joke about presenter Ron Howard sexually harrassing Carey Mulligan, he’s unlikely to threaten Billy Crystal’s position any time soon, but he sure was fun to watch.
Full list of winners:
Best Film: “Tyrannosaur”
Best Director: Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actress: Olivia Colman, “Tyrannosaur”
Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Best Supporting Actress: Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Best Supporting Actor: Michael Smiley, “Kill List”
Best Screenplay: Richard Ayoade, “Submarine”
Best Foreign Film: “A Separation”
Best Documentary: “Senna”
Best Debut Director: Paddy Considine, “Tyrannosaur”
Most Promising Newcomer: Tom Cullen, “Weekend”
Best Achievement in Production: “Weekend”
Technical Prize: Maria Djurkovic (production design), “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Richard Harris Award: Ralph Fiennes
Jury Prize: Graham Easton
Best Short Film: “Chalk”
Raindance Award: “Leaving Baghdad”
Guy: Who do you think has more of a leg up over the other in Best Supporting Actor for TTSS, Cumberbatch or Hardy? or are they both pretty equal?
Hardy… if only for those luscious lips.
I realize that wasn’t a helpful answer at all, but I haven’t seen TTSS (I CAN’T WAIT!!), so I can only offer up my shallow, irrelevant thoughts ;)
You mean for the BIFAs? Impossible to call. In the awards season overall, I’d say Hardy as the edge, thanks to his recent résumé.
Guy, neither of them won, but, at least looking towards the BAFTAs, I’d make an argument for Cumberbatch. Though Hardy’s has won flashier movie roles, BC has been doing tremendous, high-profile work in England – not just films, but on TV (i.e., Sherlock Holmes) and stage (Frankenstein). Call me a dork, but this Yank in Chicago is more familiar with Cumberbatch’s work than Hardy’s.
I think they’ll both be nominated for the BAFTA. I suspect neither will win.
Do you think Hardy could possibly get an Oscar nom? I’ve been predicting him, though I have him predicted under the circumstances that TTSS is a BP nominee and he rides in on the coattails of Oldman.
A lot of things are possible in that category at this stage, though I do think all the Tinker, Tailor guys are hurt by their own in-film competition — an LA Confidential situation, if you will.
Loving Chris O’Dowd so far :)
Getting pretty bored of O’Dowd tbh.
A Seperation wins foreign film. Well deserved. :)
We’re updating with the winners, so you don’t need to ;)
Lol, sorry, just excited for A Separation since it seems it can’t lose any “Best foreign film” awards! :D
When presenting the Carey Mulligan nomination for Best Actress, they show a clip of her singing scene. When presenting the Michael Fassbender nomination for Best Actor, they show a clip of him reacting to her singing, in the same scene. It’s simple, but that’s how you recognize an organization that understands one thing or two about cinema. Nice going, BIFA.
Yes, I thought that was a lovely detail. They did something similar with the clips for Olivia Colman and Eddie Marsan.
Ralph Fiennes is one of my favourite actors. Absolutely great.
Just out of curiosity – is there a plan to maintain the “Circut” section listing all of the film award winners like you did in the previous site?
I was actually wondering the same thing – I could understand not being able to do so with the new Hitfix digs and all – but I would totally love it if the Circuit was brought back (since it was the best and most organized resource of that information anywhere on the net!)
p.s. – I don’t know why, but I totally LOL’ed at your name (Guest Guesto is really clever :^D)
I asked this question in last week’s Oscar Talk thread, to which Kris replied that there would probably be no Circuit this year.
aww too bad :^( Thanks for letting me know Nicolas!
Thanks!
I think that the best way to compensate for the law of this feature is to create an “Awards 2011” tag where all of the relevant articles would be found.
Hi everyone !
Since the Circuit no longer exists, a friend and I are currently maintaining a page with all the 2011 awards updates. Be sure to check it out: [www.movieparliament.com]
I found it interesting that there was very little ‘My Week with Marilyn’ in the tribute reel for Branagh. Our awards shows (aka American) like to pimp out the movie one is hoping to be nominated for. Good for you BIFAs!
So so so happy about Fassbender! Let’s keep that recognition coming please and thank you!!!! :^D
Also, I’m happy about Lynne Ramsay winning for best Director – not what I would have expected but a totally deserving choice. Like you said in your recent tweet – A Separation is now destined to win every Best Foreign film award around EXCEPT the Oscar LOL.
Also, it is great to see Weekend get some recognition as well! Based on your high praise (amongst other critics who had raved about it back at SXSW) I finally caught that film on VOD – since there is no way it would be coming out in a theater near me :^( – and I was really impressed with everything about it! That is a film that definitely stays with you after it is over and I can totally see why you have been so keen to champion that film along. Good on the BIFA’s for giving it two awards. :^D
Hmmm I find it hard to believe that Redgrave is a front runner. Woodley seems to be picking up massive buzz.
Woodley is this year’s Anna Kendrick, for my money.
^ that
Dear god, the last thing we need is another kendrick.
Haha Dooby that made me laugh out loud. Woodley seems like a really nice girl.
And why is Tyrannosaur less deserving than Shame? because the trailer doesn’t use faux-edgy cheap lighting? or Oliva doesn’t heave melodramatically like she was in an Chanel perfume ad? or was it the lack of full frontal nude scenes? Let me know.
“because the trailer doesn’t use faux-edgy cheap lighting?”
Having seen both, I have the luxury of judging the films, not the trailers. Anyway, I like both films — I just think one uses more complex cinematic language. (And I think “Kevin” trumps both.) But by all means make aggressive assumptions about the way I read and appreciate films. You’re a delight.
And what exactly do you mean by cinematic language? you know lowly folks down in the gutter don’t have a firm mastery of these complex and open-ended cinematic terms.
Tyrannosaur as solid, and by solid I mean impeccable acting, editing, dialogue, cinematography, as the best of them so I’m curious to find out where it lacks in comparison to Shame and Kevin.
Tyrannosaur *is* solid
Tyrannosaur IS solid, certainly. But I don’t it’s as inspired as a film like “Kevin,” which uses fragmented editing and densely associative imagery to recreate a single character’s ruptured memory process — or “Shame,” which similarly finds visual and sonic means of reflecting a character’s psychology. “Tyrannosaur” is moving, thoughtful and beautifully acted — everything I’d want from his debut feature — but I don’t think Considine is yet pushing the medium as far as McQueen or Ramsay. I’ve reviewed all three films at length — you can easily look up the reviews if you’re curious.
In any case, it sounds like you haven’t seen all three films, which makes this a slightly silly argument. And let’s not pretend “cinematic language” is a lofty academic term.
FYI, I saw both Tyrannosaur and Kevin in the festival circuit. Gasp! I know what you are thinking. Those lowly folks in the gutter get opportunities to see such edgy European films at home festivals? yes, we sometime do. Astonishing aint it? Loved both but preferred the organic grittiness of Tyrannosaur. Shame is the only movie in the bunch I haven’t seen and truth be told, I’m not eager to change the status quo anytime soon.
Interesting you talk about how Kevin “uses fragmented editing and densely associative imagery to recreate a single character’s ruptured memory process.” Ironically, I left the festival with a better understanding/appreciation of Considine’s characters. Ironic isn’t it?
Cinematic language is a lofty terminology in these circles when not properly explained. Based on your argument I will define it as a camouflage used to imply absolute correctness of one’s subjectivity. Have a good day. Cheers!
I’m not going to be drawn into an argument, but the passive-aggressive tone of your opening paragraph strikes a false note when it was you who began the discussion by making disparaging comparisons between Tyrannosaur and a film you then admit you haven’t seen.
Your “lowly folks in the gutter” act is a weirdly defensive stance that wasn’t provoked by anything I said. But if you’d rather snipe than engage on the site, that’s entirely your choice.
“you know lowly folks down in the gutter don’t have a firm mastery of these complex and open-ended cinematic terms.”
Perhaps you shouldn’t frequent a film blog where they’re discussed so often, then. Especially since you’re so clearly self-conscious about your own ability to make a critical case that you laugh in the face of one when it’s presented squarely to you.
Guy and Kris, those last two paragraphs are both spot-on and nearly as entertaining as Kris/Anne arguments over young actresses and Oscars. (For the record, I’m in Kris’ camp. Last year, Hailee Steinfeld was clearly deserving of a Best Actress nod. By Anne’s standard, Mia Wasikowska should get a Supporting nod for Jane Eyre.) Thanks for all your work, guys!
Who is nominating Carey Mulligan for anything? this “ingenue” obsession has gone overboard.
Have you even seen her in Shame?
It’s quite possible you may have not liked the film or her performance, which is totally cool, but I happen to think that it was her best role yet. For me she has always exuded this quiet demure quality in her performances that focused on her characters’ observation of the events around her. Most of her work has been quite subtle and well-acted of course, but this role really allowed her to show a completely different side to her and with a palpable degree of intensity in my opinion. So I personally don’t think it is necessarily an “ingenue obsession” as to the reason she is being nominated for some of these precursor awards, but more b/c she is for once really flexing her acting muscles beyond the more expected sweet-natured naive roles that she is known for.
Of course, justify her lack of range by calling it “subtle and well-acted.” I sometimes wish some of you can have an out of body experience and listen to yourselves. Even An Education, which was universally lauded as some incredibly breakthrough performance, was absolutely nothing out of the norm. She played a character so close to her personality and got acclaim for it? a naive girl who remains naive through out the movie? where was the range? Surely I must have watched another movie. In that case, I apologise for the confusion.
Truth be told, I haven’t seen Shame. It was the only movie in the bunch that did not play in festivals around my area. Based on the trailer alone, I don’t see any indication of Mulligan going outside her puppy-eyed box of acting.
The politics of awards season. Gotta love it.
Always dangerous to describe a performance as hewing close to an actor’s personality. How can we possibly know?
Reply to comment…
“Based on the trailer alone, I don’t see any indication of Mulligan going outside her puppy-eyed box of acting.”
That might be the sign of a good trailer, then — it leaves the real surprises for the film itself, and not a two-minute preview seen on a computer screen.
Wow Deena Jones’ Wig you clearly know what you’re talking about having seen Shame before commenting on how different her performance in that is compared to An Education. I think it was a pretty great idea on your part to base your decision on her performance from the 20 seconds you’ve seen of her in the trailers that have been released. I clearly stand corrected. Great job!
Glad to see some love for Submarine finally–that film was the best I saw last year (early screening in ’10).