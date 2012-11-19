B-

Listen: Britney Spears and will.i.am ‘Scream and Shout’ on club-ready new single

11.19.12

Britney Spears and will.i.am are up in da club.

That’s the prevailing sentiment on offer from the duo’s previously-“leaked” new single “Scream and Shout,” which sees the “X Factor” judge and Black Eyed Peas rapper spitting out predictably-vapid cliches like, “When you hear this in the club, you gonna turn this shit up” (voiced by Brit in an odd, vaguely-British accent near the beginning); “See the boys in the club, they watching us” and “When you and I party together/I wish this night would last forever.” So, you know, lots of complex emotions going around.

Musically, the dubstep-y beat on offer is certainly a booty-shaker, but it lacks the extra “oomph” and originality that would make “Scream and Shout” a truly memorable single. It’s the kind of club track that’s serviceable enough in the moment, but it’s not likely to stick in your head on the cab ride home at 2 a.m.

“Scream and Shout” is a single from will.i.am’s upcoming solo album “#willpower,” which has yet to receive a release date.

This is the second collaboration between Brit-Brit and will, the first being “Big Fat Bass” from the former’s Platinum-certified 2011 album “Femme Fatale.”

My grade for “Scream and Shout”: B-. After listening to it below, rate it for yourself at top left.

