Britney Spears takes the top of The Billboard 200 with ‘Femme Fatale’

Britney Spears earns her sixth No. 1 album on The Billboard 200 album sales chart with “Femme Fatale,” which starts with 276,000 copies this week. Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson have sent just as many to the penthouse, and only Barbra Streisand (with nine) and Madonna (with seven) have moved more.

Spears” last “Circus” (2008) also started at No. 1, but with 506,000. But there is time left to see how single “Till The World Ends” affects “Femme”s” longevity: the video debuted early this morning , and it continues to rise on radio and club charts.

Wiz Khalifa bows at No. 2 with “Rolling Papers,” his major label debut, selling 197,000. Sales were likely aided by the reception of singles “Black and Yellow” and rising “No Sleep.”

Adele”s “21” sits tight at No. 3 with a mere 2% slip in sales, to 94,000. Chris Brown”s “F.A.M.E.” falls No. 1 to No. 4 (91,000, -66%) while the “Songs For Japan” hits compilation rises No. 6 to No. 5 (71,000, +5%).

Radiohead”s “King of Limbs” may have debuted via the band”s website earlier this year, but its release to major platforms like iTunes and in traditional CD format allow for it to enter the chart at No. 6, with 69,000.

Jennifer Hudson”s “I Remember Me” descends No. 2 to No. 7 (56,000, -66%).

Snoop Dogg”s new “Doggumentary” has a No. 8 start with 50,000, making it the hip-hop legend”s 11th top 10 effort. His last completely new studio effort, 2009″s “Malice ‘N” Wonderland” topped out at No. 23.

Kirk Franklin”s “Hello Fear” slips No. 5 to No. 9 (46,000, -47%).

Another gospel/religious act, Mary Mary, starts right behind that, at No. 10 with “Something Big.” It moved 42,000. The duo”s previous 2008 album “The Sound” made it to No. 7.

Sales are up 2% this week compared to last and down 3% compared to the same week last year. Sales overall this year are down 5% compared to last year”s total at from the same time period.