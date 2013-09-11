Britney Spears will debut new single, ‘Work Bitch,’ on Sept. 16

#Britney Spears
09.11.13 5 years ago

As everyone”s been swinging back and forth like a pinata awaiting Britney Spears” Sept. 17 news (Will it be a new single? Finally confirmation of her Las Vegas residency? A Las Vegas pizzeria?), Spears decided to break the news herself.

On Sept. 16, Spears” new single, “Work Bitch,” according to a Spears tweet,  will premiere at 6 p.m. ET on Clear Channel”s iHeartRadio.com and at radio.  The track will go live on iTunes for digital download at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 17. So is that the news that the countdown clock on her website is moving toward?

Spears has already shot the video for “Work Bitch,” according to Rolling Stone, in the desert with director Ben Mor, with whom she worked on will.i.am”s “Scream And Shout”  clip. As you recall, earlier this week, Spears sent into the world two photos of herself, including one in a bikini, from the video shoot, proving that the “Work Bitch” singer had definitely been working out.

There”s still no word on an album release date, though with the single dropping next week, it”s likely that Spears will put out the album this year in order to take advantage of the fourth quarter holiday shopping season. We predict a November release date. And if not, we know that Spears will be appearing on someone else’s album coming out this year: yesterday, Miley Cyrus released the track list for her Oct. 8 release, “Bangerz,” revealing the title of her collaboration with Spears is “SMS (Bangerz).” 

