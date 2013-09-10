Miley Cyrus ‘Wrecks’ the record for most Vevo views in a day

Miley Cyrus already set one record on the Vevo music video platform before, and now she’s done it again: “Wrecking Ball,” her latest single, broke the record for the most views in 24 hours with 19.3 million spins.

One Direction’s “Best Song Ever” had that latest title, with 12.3 million views in its first day over July 22.

Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop” video, which dropped in early June, garnered 10.7 million. Justin Bieber’s “Beauty & the Beat” held down the fort previous to that with 10.6 million.

“Wrecking Ball” is a vastly different track from Cyrus’ summer jam “We Can’t Stop,” but that contrast wasn’t likely the sole fuel for so many views. Rather, the former “Hannah Montana” star spent much of the Terry Richardson-directed “Ball” video half-dressed or naked, with some eye-popping imagery including her licking a sledgehammer. This, on the heels of her spirited appearance at the MTV VMAs.

Cyrus’ “Bangerz” is due on Oct. 8, and the pop singer has released its tracklist, which includes appearances from Britney Spears, Future, Big Sean, French Montana, Nelly, the two singles “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball” and a deliciously titled song called “Do My Thang.” Check it out below.

Here is the tracklist for “Bangerz”:

“Adore You”

“We Can’t Stop”

“SMS (BANGERZ)” (feat. Britney Spears)

“4×4” (feat. Nelly)

“My Darlin'” (feat. Future)

“Wrecking Ball”

“Love Money Party” (feat. Big Sean)

“#GETITRIGHT”

“Drive”

“FU” (feat. French Montana)

“Do My Thang”

“Maybe You’re Right”

“Someone Else”