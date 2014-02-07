Bryan Singer sets his sights on an adaptation of Red 5’s ‘Haunted’

(CBR) Although Bryan Singer is understandably busy with Fox”s X-Men franchise (both this year”s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and 2016′s “X-Men: Apocalypse”), he”s set to expand his presence in the comic book world by one more project.

According to Empire Online, Singer”s Bad Hat Harry production company has picked up the rights to “Haunted”, the upcoming Red 5 Comics miniseries by Scott Chitwood and Danny Luckert.

“The problem with most ghost stories is that if the characters simply leave the haunted house, all of their problems are over,” Chitwood explained to the website. “But if the entire world is the haunted house, there”s nowhere to run or hide. Imagine the end of “Ghostbusters”, but with the heroes failing and Gozer taking over the world.”

The series takes place in a world where civilization collapsed as a result of a broken barrier between the spirit world and the real world, leading ghosts, demons and poltergeists to invade. Protagonist Sarah McCallister keeps to herself in order to survive, but has to branch out when the opportunity arises to restore the world to its previous state.

Red 5′s “Haunted” miniseries debuts April 30, but no further details were given about the adaptation – including what format it might take. Considering Singer”s busy schedule with the X-Men franchise, it seems unlikely that he”d direct the adaptation himself. That said, there isn”t a stated timeline on the project, so it”s anyone”s guess what form it might take or the level of Singer”s involvement.