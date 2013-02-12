Bryan Singer unsure if Storm or Nightcrawler will appear in ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

Bryan Singer is gathering mutants past and present for the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” but there are two big names he isn’t quite sure will be making the return to the franchise.
Among the former “X-Men” stars who will be appearing in “Future Past” are Hugh Jackman, Ellen Page, Anna Paquin, Shawn Ashmore, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen. Through the film’s time-twisting plot line, they’ll share the screen with “X-Men: First Class” stars James McAvoy (Professor X), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), Nicholas Hoult (Beast) and Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique).
However, Halle Berry and Alan Cumming may not be reprising their respective mutant roles as Storm and Nightcrawler.
“I can”t say,” Singer told MTV when asked about Berry’s possible return as Storm, “I don”t know yet. And it”s not necessarily a deal making aspect at all. I want to make sure it”ll make sense. But I love working with her.”
When asked by Huffington Post about Nightcrawler, he gave a similar answer, saying, “Sometimes you don’t want to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to something that may not be a ‘yes’ or a ‘no,’ or anything. I haven’t decided yet, a few things. I’m still, you know — there are certain aspects of the script that I’m still toying with.”
Berry played Storm in the first three “X-Men” films, while Cumming joined as Nightcrawler in 2003’s “X-Men 2: X-Men United,” which was the last mutant superhero film directed by Singer.
Do you think Storm and Nightcrawler need to be in “Future Past”?
I think storm needs to be in the new x-men movie because she is a main character in x-men. So Halle Berry needs to be in this movie. But that is just what I think about.
No Storm is not necessary for this movie. Her role is whack!
Yes i agree because honestly she is the only african American in the show if she joins the cast but honestly the x-men need some diversity
Storm is a major character in the Xmen universe. She has got to be in it!!
STORM SHOULD APPEAR IN THE MOVIE, IT’S A MUST :))
I love Storm.”Halle Berry”, she is beautiful. She”s very nice to look at, and she”s a very good actress. I would love to she her in the movie again, and again, and again.