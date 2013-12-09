Bryan Singer will direct ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ says Apocalypse ‘is not an alien’

12.09.13

When the “Apocalypse” arrives, Bryan Singer will be there to steer it.

The “X-Men: Days of Future Past” director is set to return at the helm of the blockbuster franchise for “X-Men: Apocalypse,” the recently-announced sixth film in the big-screen superhero series that’s been slated to hit theaters in 2016, according to Vulture.  This would mark Singer’s fourth “X-Men” film after “Days of Future Past” (scheduled to hit theaters next summer) and the first two entries in the series, “X-Men” and “X2.”

On a related note, Singer has taken it upon himself to debunk rumors that Apocalypse – the titular big bad who was first introduced in the comic books in 1986 – will be presented as an alien being in the new film, as opposed to his comic-book origins as an enormously powerful ancient mutant originally named En Sabah Nur:
 

In other words: take it easy, fanboys and fangirls. All is right with the world.

Are you glad Singer is returning to the franchise? Vote in the poll below to let us know.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters on May 23, 2014.

