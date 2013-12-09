Bryan Singer will direct ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ says Apocalypse ‘is not an alien’

When the “Apocalypse” arrives, Bryan Singer will be there to steer it.

The “X-Men: Days of Future Past” director is set to return at the helm of the blockbuster franchise for “X-Men: Apocalypse,” the recently-announced sixth film in the big-screen superhero series that’s been slated to hit theaters in 2016, according to Vulture. This would mark Singer’s fourth “X-Men” film after “Days of Future Past” (scheduled to hit theaters next summer) and the first two entries in the series, “X-Men” and “X2.”

On a related note, Singer has taken it upon himself to debunk rumors that Apocalypse – the titular big bad who was first introduced in the comic books in 1986 – will be presented as an alien being in the new film, as opposed to his comic-book origins as an enormously powerful ancient mutant originally named En Sabah Nur:



In other words: take it easy, fanboys and fangirls. All is right with the world.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters on May 23, 2014.