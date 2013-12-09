Bryan Singer will direct ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ says Apocalypse ‘is not an alien’

When the “Apocalypse” arrives, Bryan Singer will be there to steer it.
The “X-Men: Days of Future Past” director is set to return at the helm of the blockbuster franchise for “X-Men: Apocalypse,” the recently-announced sixth film in the big-screen superhero series that’s been slated to hit theaters in 2016, according to Vulture. This would mark Singer’s fourth “X-Men” film after “Days of Future Past” (scheduled to hit theaters next summer) and the first two entries in the series, “X-Men” and “X2.”
On a related note, Singer has taken it upon himself to debunk rumors that Apocalypse – the titular big bad who was first introduced in the comic books in 1986 – will be presented as an alien being in the new film, as opposed to his comic-book origins as an enormously powerful ancient mutant originally named En Sabah Nur:
#Apocalypse is not an alien. :) #XMenApocalypse
– Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) December 9, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
In other words: take it easy, fanboys and fangirls. All is right with the world.
Are you glad Singer is returning to the franchise? Vote in the poll below to let us know.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” hits theaters on May 23, 2014.
Nice.
I trust in Singer. X1 worked in the world it was in. That film really began the Marvel comic book resurgence. There had been NO precedent for what a good Marvel comic book movie (Blade, maybe? But that was it’s own unique horror / vampire take). While it may seem dated now, in context it works.
I think that X2 is a fantastic film and a great sequel in that it ramps up the action and scope. Drew’s review of Thor: The Dark World had a good bit about the importance of the second chapter and X2 delivered that in spades. It’s a better remake of Wrath of Kahn than Into Darkness was.
X-Men can just be silly (as can all comic book movies) in the wrong hands – see: X3, Wolverine 1. I think Singer is a good choice to tell these fantasy stories but stay grounded at the same time.
I agree. Singer’s X-Men kicked off the era of hero films with a great entry. Who knows what the landscape would be like today if that film had flopped? For X-Men alone he earns my eternal gratitude.
Having said that, I kinda wish Mathew Vaughn was coming back. I trust Singer, but I liked Vaughn’s work in First Class.
Apocalypse was never going to be an alien. The biggest question will when they keep the storyline about him having access to Alien technology and obviously taught himself all about alien technology down the ages.
Apocalypse was never going to be an alien. The biggest question is whether they keep the storyline about him having access to Alien technology and obviously taught himself all about alien technology down the ages.