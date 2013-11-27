By the beard of Zeus: ‘Anchorman 2’ is opening two days earlier

Ladies and gentleman, can I please have your attention? I’ve just been handed an urgent and not-so-horrifying news story. I need all of you, to stop what you’re doing and listen:

“Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” will now open two days earlier.

The sequel to the 2004 hit comedy was originally set to open Friday, December 20, but will now expertly play the jazz flute starting Wednesday, December 18.

Stars Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, David Koechner and Christina Applegate are all returning for the Adam McKay-directed film.

It also stars Kristen Wiig, James Marsden, Meagan Good, and Harrison Ford, and includes cameos too numerous to even mention.

The December 18 release date means that the Channel 4 news team will be in direct competition with Spike Jonze”s “Her,” and David O. Russell”s “American Hustle,” which is expanding on that date.

December 20 will see the wide release of “Walking With Dinosaurs,” and the wide expansions of “Saving Mr. Banks” and “Inside Llewyn Davis.”