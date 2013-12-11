Caesar prepares for war in first ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ poster

Caesar is back – and he’s ready for battle.

Following yesterday’s news that 20th Century Fox had moved “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” into “Fast and Furious 7’s” likely-to-be-vacated July 11, 2014 release slot, the studio has dropped a teaser poster for the forthcoming sequel that will see motion-capture phenomenon Andy Serkis reprising his role as the leader of the ape uprising. Directed by Matt Reeves (“Let Me In”) and also starring Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Keri Russell and Judy Greer, the film picks up ten years after the events of the first film, as a band of human survivors threaten the supremacy of Caesar and his genetically-evolved apes.

Check out the poster below.