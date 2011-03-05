Can Adele make it two weeks in a row on the Billboard 200?

It looks like two in a row for Adele as “21” is on target to top the Billboard 200 album chart next week with sales of up to 160,000. That”s more than a 50% drop from this week”s 350,000, but is still the second highest tally of the year.

Ex-Floetry singer Marsha Ambrosius”s solo debut, “Late Nights and Early Mornings,” will come in at No. 2, one of three new titles in the top 10, shifting close to 90,000 copies. Dropkick Murphys” “Going Out In Style” comes in in style at No. 6 with sales of up to 40,000. Staind lead singer Aaron Lewis looks strong to come in at No. 8 with his country debut, “Town Line.”

The rest of the top 10 is filled with now familiar faces, as Mumford & Sons” “Sigh No More” continue to enjoy a post-Grammy sales bump with sales of up to 60,000 copies for a No. 3 slot. Former No. 1 title, Justin Bieber”s “Never Say Never” slips to No. 4, while “Now 37” rounds out the top 5.

Bruno Mars” “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” remains strong at No. 7, while Bieber”s second top 10 entry, “My World 2.0” will likely be at No. 8. The latest from leading ladies Nicki Minaj and Rihanna land at No. 9 and No. 10.