Can happiness be found? ‘Star Trek’s’ Simon Pegg goes on the hunt in new trailer

and 06.23.14 4 years ago

(CBR) More often than not, Simon Pegg is associated with fan-favorite genre franchises like “Star Trek” and “Mission: Impossible,” or his action-packed comedy team-ups with Edgar Wright.

But for his next act, Pegg is attempting to elicit smiles through different, less face-punching means. He”s the star of “Hector and the Search for Happiness,” a new drama about a psychiatrist (Pegg) who goes off on a globetrotting adventure to find out what makes people happy. He”s joined by an all-star cast that includes Rosamund Pike, Stellan Skarsgård, Jean Reno and Christopher Plummer.

Watch the trailer below:

Hector opens on Aug. 15.

