Cannes Check: Jeff Nichols’ ‘Mud’

The director: Jeff Nichols (American, 33 years old)
The talent: Matthew McConaughey’s career rehabilitation continues apace: not long after popping up in Venice with “Killer Joe,” he’s hitting the Croisette in two Competition films. Unlike “The Paperboy,” “Mud” (in which he plays the title role) is a lead showcase for him, though he’s by no means the only star involved. Reese Witherspoon, another name you wouldn’t immediately associate with Cannes, is also on board, hopefully triggering her own reversal of fortune.
Also present: Sam Shepard, Sarah Paulson (who recently hit peak form in “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) and Michael Shannon, who, of course, excelled in both the director’s previous features, “Take Shelter” and “Shotgun Stories.” Taking a prominent role, too, is teenaged actor Tye Sheridan, who featured as one of the young brothers in last year’s Palme d’Or winner, “The Tree of Life.”
As on his previous films, Nichols wrote the original screenplay. Cinematographer Adam Stone, who shot both “Shotgun Stories” and “Take Shelter” (and previously worked on second unit for David Gordon Green), returns, as does “Take Shelter” composer David Wingo. Wingo, incidentally, is another former David Gordon Green collaborator, as is production designer Richard A. Wright: with Green himself having departed to grubbier multiplex waters, it seems Nichols is keen to fill his shoes. New to Nichols’ team is editor Julie Monroe, a recent favorite of Oliver Stone.
The pitch: The youngest director in this year’s Competition lineup, Nichols broke through last year with his teasing, genre-infused sophomore feature “Take Shelter.” His follow-up, however, sounds closer to the straightforward Americana of his debut, “Shotgun Stories” — and after the Ohio-set “Shelter,” returns the director to his native Southern States. The synopsis also suggests something warmer and more honey-dipped than his previous work. It stars McConaughey as a scuzzy fugitive from the law who is sheltered by two 14 year-old boys who eventually abet his escape from their Mississippi island, and his reunion with his girlfriend (Witherspoon). “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” is cited as a reference; film-wise, the logline calls both “Stand By Me” and Clint Eastwood’s underrated “A Perfect World” to mind, though it should be stressed that Nichols’ film is not a period piece.
The pedigree: Nichols is one of six directors who has never been in Competition before, and he’s certainly the greenest of the lot — but that’s not to say he has no Cannes record. “Take Shelter” was one of the non-Competition sensations of last year’s festival, winning both the top Critics’ Week prize and a FIPRESCI award. Both “Shelter” and “Shotgun Stories,” meanwhile, took their share of citations on the US awards and festival trails. If it’s surprising to see the hot young filmmaker promoted to Cannes Competition status so quickly — skipping right past the intermediate grade of Un Certain Regard — it’s gratifying too.
The buzz: With “Take Shelter” still so fresh in critics’ minds, the buzz for that film feeds right into this one: Nichols may be the new kid in this club, but he arrives with more momentum than most. A pair of released clips for “Mud” project a great deal of confidence (and potential mainstream-arthouse appeal), while the presence of Witherspoon and McConaughey ensures the media’s attention will be fixed on the film when it premieres on the final day of Competition — a slightly unexpected (but not inauspicious) date for one of the festival’s big red-carpet attractions. It may not have the lofty auteur cache of some big guns in the lineup, but it’s eagerly awaited nonetheless.
The odds: For all that, it’d be a brave pundit who bets on this one taking the Palme — Nichols may be a hot new talent, but he’s still an outsider. Steven Soderbergh may have triumphed at the festival with his debut feature — and at the tender age of 26, to boot — but that was for a film far more European in sensibility than the distinctly American-flavored “Mud.” Critical acclaim, laying the foundation for a US awards-season run, is the real target here. Still, Matthew McConaughey for Best Actor? Stranger things have happened.
You don’t realize how long Terrence Malick works on his films until you see the youngest kid from Tree of Life and can barely recognize him.
So true! I just looked at pictures of Tye Sheridan to see if I could remember which brother Guy was referring to and I was surprised at how much older he was LOL.
Wow, I can’t believe this is screening on the last day of competition. I guess the Cannes programmers are not like Venice, where they want all their hot ticket items to be seen early on (before all the critics leave for Toronto), so I’m trying not to take that too seriously as being a possible detriment to the film for it to be shown so late (when festival fatigue is most likely to set in…)
Take Shelter was one of my favorites from last year, so I’m definitely excited to see another film so soon from Jeff Nichols. And good for Matthew McConaughey for going for roles in movies like these – I for one am happy to see him scrap the crappy rom-com movies that he has been stuck with for the past decade. I can’t wait to see this film (hopefully it will secure distribution before the end of the year.)
“so I’m trying not to take that too seriously as being a possible detriment to the film for it to be shown so late”
That’s absolutely not the case. ‘The Class’ was the last Competition film screened in 2008.
That’s a good point, Guy, thanks for responding. Also, the jury doesn’t watch any other films besides the main competition, or do they? I seem to recall that they are not supposed to follow what the critics are saying, but I can’t recall if they watch other movies as well. The point I’m trying to make, which also supports what you just reminded me of, is that the jury isn’t as likely to suffer from “festival fatigue” and grade a film less that they see later in the fest since they are basically only seeing 22 movies across 11 days (as opposed to most critics who are seeing twice or three times that amount in the same timeframe.) So realistically the juries are basing their decision after they’ve seen ALL the movies, and not settling on a mid-week critical favorite.
Apologies for being overly verbose LOL, hopefully I am making some kind of sense.
I get it, just because someone did romcoms it means that they are “crappy” and the actor needs a “career rehabilitation”.
Pretty closeminded.
Romcoms are fine. But if you really want to argue that Fool’s Gold, Sahara and Failure To Launch are the scripts every actor dreams of finding in their mail, have at it.
@ DSGG
What are you even talking about? I don’t know how you interpreted what I said to mean that I thought that the actor in question was “crappy” or that he needed a “career rehabilitation.” I happen to think Matthew McConaughey has given some great performances in the past, just not in any of the romcoms that he has done recently. I am really excited that he has started picking some really good roles recently, and if that causes for a career rehabilitation, then I say good for him. He deserves to be on the A list and I would love to see him in films that he could *potentially* be nominated for awards for.
If you are actually countering my opinion that the romcoms that he has made in the past decade are indeed crappy, then please by all means, I’d love to read your defense of those films.
This is my dark horse prediction for the Palme d’Or. I know someone who has seen it and says that it’s an instant classic.
You’ve just made me even more excited for this film now :^D
I also really liked McConaughey in “The Lincoln Lawyer.”
Me too. That’s where the upswing began, though don’t tell that to “DSGGG.”