At the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, “Twilight” superstar Robert Pattinson and director David Cronenberg (“Eastern Promises”) hit up the world premiere of their new film “Cosmopolis.” Co-stars Sarah Gadon, Paul Giamatti and Emily Hampshire and writer Don Delillo, author of the original book, were also on hand. Guests Kristen Stewart (surprise!), George Lucas, Cuba Gooding Jr. and others also stopped by.

Check out the photos here: