Capitol’s horror is now ‘personal’ for Katniss in new ‘Mockingjay, Pt. 1’ teaser

And on the third day, er, movie there was Lorde.

The New Zealand Grammy winner has a big say regarding the new “Mockingjay, Pt. 1″ soundtrack and she's contributing too with the new single 'Yellow Flicker Beat” (a song South Park has already found time to parody). Needless to say, it's no surprise Lorde's track is one of the centerpieces of a new “Mockingjay” teaser that hit the web tonight.

Just one minute long, the new preview finds our heroine Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) transported to her home, district 12, to witness the wrath of the Capitol's anger first hand. Katniss started something in “Catching Fire” and President Snow isn't happy about it. He's going to make our two-time “Hunger Games” survivor suffer as only he can.

You can watch the new preview edited to Lorde's new single in the video below.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Pt. 1” opens nationwide on Nov. 21.