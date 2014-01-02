‘Captain America’ sequel attempts to shed Cap’s ‘Boy Scout’ image

(CBR) Captain America is the most colorful Avenger on outfit alone, but in terms of personality? Maybe not so much. However, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” will shed some of the “Boy Scout” image associated with Steve Rogers, co-writer Christopher Markus told Empire.

“What helps us get past the pious Boy Scout that he could turn into is that he doesn”t really want to be this guy,” he said. “He would prefer to be Steve Rogers just walking down the street, helping people sometimes. … He”s kind of the still centre and things happen around him and are influenced by him. It”s interesting in this movie, for instance, to watch his relationship with Black Widow, who of course has a very different outlook.”

“It can make it difficult with executives who often want arcs,” he continued. “It”s very difficult not to sound lazy when you go, ‘Well, he doesn”t really have an arc.””

Co-director Anthony Russo added that “Winter Soldier” gets much of its edginess from topic, tone and the times we live in, if not from Rogers himself.

“What made “70s thrillers interesting is that it was a very complicated time. We were peeling back the curtain with Watergate and realizing how corrupt the system was,” he said. “Now, again with the proliferation of social media, you can blow the whistle on the NSA and it can be round the world in 30 seconds. And we have the morality of drones. Is it right to preemptively use them to kill suspected terrorists prior to any sort of trial? So the times we”re living in are even more complex.”

Opening April 4, Captain America: The Winter Soldier stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Haley Atwell, Toby Jones, Emily VanCamp, Max Hernandez, Frank Grillo, Georges St-Pierre and Robert Redford.

(via CBM)