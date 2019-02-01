Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t begin until after Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel Studios is already planting the seeds for what’s to come. Take, for instance, the latest clip of Captain Marvel. We already know that the title character has a bright future in the MCU — considering she’s “as powerful a character as [Marvel has] ever put in a movie” — but so does Monica. Who’s Monica? She’s the young girl who appears about five seconds into the clip above to tell Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, that she looks “fresh.” She’s also the leader of the Avengers for a short time in the comics.

There’s been speculation that Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar) would appear in Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch was previously announced to portray her mother, Air Force pilot and Carol Danvers’ friend Maria), but this is the first time she’s showed up in any footage. Monica was notably the second superhero to bear the name Captain Marvel, well before Carol Danvers did, and as io9 points out, “In the Captain Marvel movie, she’s a little girl, but don’t forget this movie is set in the ‘90s. By the time Avengers: Endgame is over, and Captain Marvel has defeated Thanos, Monica will be a grown woman. A woman who very well could follow in the superhero footsteps of her Aunt Carol.”

That’s a lot of speculation, but with the impending retirements of Robert Downey, Jr. (probably) and Chris Evans (definitely), Marvel Studios needs new characters to fill its posters. Monica would be a welcome addition to the team.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8.

(Via io9)