Carly Rae Jepsen’s ‘Call Me Maybe’ definitely tops the Billboard Hot 100 again

Carly Rae Jepsen”s “Call Me Maybe” spends its second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as the tune, remarkably, continues to pick up steam.

The song grows 8% in all-format audience, according to Billboard, up to 126 million. It only drops 1% in downloads, registering additional sales of 292,000 this week, on top of its already-sold 3.3 million copies. (Listen to Jepsen’s new duet with Owl City, “Good Time,” here).

Just as “Maybe” hangs out at No. 1, Goyte”s smash, “Somebody That I Used To Know” holds at No. 2 and Maroon 5″s “Payphone,” featuring Wiz Khalifa remains at No. 3.

As Billboard points out, the trifecta of three new artists capturing the No. 1 spot consecutively–as have fun., Gotye, and Jepsen, has not happened since 1977. One has to go back to 1967 for the last time four new acts followed each other into the Top spot.

No new songs enter the Top 10 as the remaining spots merely rearrange the seats.

Katy Perry sees her hot streak continue as “Wide Awake” soars 9-4. The song is featured in Perry”s upcoming 3-D doc/concert film, “Part of Me,” which opens July 5. Perry”s forward momentum pushes Fun.”s “We Are Young” down one spot to No. 5.

Rounding out the top 10, One Direction”s “What Makes You Beautiful” drops 5-6, Nicki Minaj”s “Starships” falls 6-7, Rihanna”s “Where Have You Been” stays at No. 8, Flo Rida”s “Wild Ones” featuring Sia slips 7-9 and Justin Bieber”s “Boyfriend” holds at No. 10.

With Bieber”s “Believe” a cinch to enter the Billboard 200 at No. 1 next week, his pre-release campaign of rolling out an iTunes single a week for several weeks seems to have worked: his track “As Long As you Love Me” featuring Big Sean enters the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 21, making it the third consecutive week that a new Bieber track has entered in the Top 40.