Iron Fist just got THAT much better

One great thing about Marvel is that they don't like to waste talent. In keeping with that tradition, Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising her role as hardened lawyer Jerri Hogarth on the upcoming Netflix series Iron Fist

“Carrie-Anne has fast become a fan-favorite part of our street level saga,” says Executive Producer/Head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb. “As Marvel fans know, Hogarth in the comics plays a critical role in the life of Danny Rand so it seems only fitting that Carrie-Anne join in.”

“Danny Rand lives in the highest stratosphere of New York”s business society and he”s going to need a ruthless lawyer to help him navigate this alien world,” adds Executive Producer and Showrunner, Scott Buck. “I”m very happy to have the opportunity to bring Carrie-Ann Moss as Jeri Hogarth into Marvel”s Iron Fist.'”

Hogarth was of course first seen on Jessica Jones, was seen in Daredevil season 2, so it feels possible that the character will make her way to The Defenders when they team up. Whatever the case, Iron Fist just became that much more interesting.

Take a look at a teaser image from the show's official Twitter account below.

The difference between life and death can be as simple as knowing who to trust. #IronFist https://t.co/4DWjl68iNQ pic.twitter.com/GZyi9RCACF – Iron Fist (@MarvelIronFist) May 20, 2016

