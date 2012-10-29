Carrie Underwood’s ‘Blown Away’ tour extends into 2013

The first leg of Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away” tour doesn”t end for another two weeks, but she has already announced a 2013 leg.

Today, Underwood unleashed another 40 dates on her website, starting Feb. 13 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Hunter Hayes will continue as opener. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2; $1 from each ticket sold will go to the Red Cross on the next leg, as it has on the first leg.

Underwood is on break from touring this week to prepare for hosting the CMA Awards, which will air on ABC on Nov. 1.

The new 2013 tour dates are below:

2-13 Colorado Springs, CO — Colorado Springs World Arena

2-14 Broomfield, CO — 1STBANK Center

2-17 Boise, ID — Taco Bell Arena

2-19 Billings, MT — MetraPark

2-21 Spokane, WA — Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

2-22 Yakima, WA — Yakima Sundome

2-25 Oakland, CA — Oracle Arena

2-26 Stockton, CA — Stockton Arena

3-2 Las Vegas, NV — Mandalay Bay Events Center

3-3 Ontario, CA — Citizens Business Bank Arena

3-5 Fresno, CA — Save Mart Center

3-8 Rio Rancho, NM — Santa Ana Star Center

3-21 Richmond, VA — Richmond Coliseum

3-23 Roanoke, VA — Roanoke Civic Center

3-25 Hershey, PA — Giant Center

3-26 Buffalo, NY — First Niagara Center

3-28 Hamilton, ON — Copps Coliseum

3-30 Kingston, ON — K-Rock Centre

4-2 St. John, NB — Harbour Station

4-9 Portland, ME — Cumberland County Civic Center

4-11 Youngstown, OH– Covelli Centre

4-13 Lansing, MI — Breslin Student Events Center

4-14 Ft. Wayne, IN — Allen County Memorial Coliseum

4-16 Greenville, SC — BiLo Center

4-17 Columbia, SC — Colonial Life Arena

4-19 Augusta, GA — James Brown Arena

4-20 Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

4-23 Houston, TX — Toyota Center

4-25 San Antonio, TX — Freeman Coliseum

4-27 Cedar Park, TX — Cedar Park Center

4-29 Lafayette, LA — Cajundome

5-2 Bloomington, IL — U.S. Cellular Coliseum

5-3 Milwaukee, WI — BMO Harris Bradley Center

5-5 Toledo, OH — Huntington Center

5-8 Charleston, WV — Charleston Civic Center

5-10 Rockford, IL — BMO Harris Bank Center

5-12 Omaha, NE — CenturyLink Center

5-13 Sioux City, IA — Tyson Events Center

5-15 Winnipeg, MB — MTS Centre

5-18 Edmonton, AB — Rexall Place