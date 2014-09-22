Casting Society to honor ‘Into the Woods’ director Rob Marshall at Artios Awards

While the Oscars have yet to make room for casting directors – a pivotal part of the Best Picture equation – the oversight isn't stopping the Casting Society of America from readying its third decade of picking up the Academy's slack.

CSA announced Monday morning that the 30th Annual Artios Awards will honor Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning director Rob Marshall and Emmy Award-winning casting director Ellen Lewis for their individual work in the world of casting. The news arrives with nominations in categories of television, theater, new media and short film, and on the heels of the ceremony's move from November to Jan. 22, the thick of the awards season. Feature film nominations will be announced closer to the show date.

Marshall, whose adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's “Into the Woods” bows Dec. 25, will receive the New York Apple Award, “recognizing individuals who have made special contributions to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.” In 2003, Marshall earned Oscar and Golden Globe Best Director nominations for his work on “Chicago.” For his work on the small screen, Marshall won a Outstanding Choreography Emmy for “Annie” (1999) and Outstanding Choreography and Oustanding Directing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Program for “Tony Bennett: An American Classic” (2006).

Lewis, whose films include “Goodfellas,” “Forrest Gump,” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” will accept the Hoyt Bowers Award, honoring “esteemed casting professionals who have elevated the casting profession by embodying the unique spirit, ideals and creativity of famed casting director, Hoyt Bowers.” A longtime Martin Scorsese Collaborator, Lewis has been the casting director for 13 of the director's 23 narrative features and earned one of two Emmys for her work on “Boardwalk Empire” (the other for “Angels in America”).

The CSA presents its Artios Awards (named for the Greek word meaning “perfectly fitted”) annually to its members, using the criteria of originality, creativity and contribution of casting to the overall quality of a project. This year, considered feature film nominees now fall between a calendar year eligibility period (Jun 1, 2013 to Dec. 31, 2014), while the eligibility period for television, theater, new media and short film remains the same (Jun 1, 2013 to May 31, 2014).

The nominees announced today include:

Television Pilot Comedy

“The Goldbergs,” Leslie Litt

“Looking,” Carmen Cuba, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Bernard Telsey (Location Casting), Wittney Horton (Associate), Abbie Brady-Dalton (Associate)

“Mom,” Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Peter Pappas (Associate)

“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston

“Silicon Valley,” Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera

Television Pilot Drama

“Halt and Catch Fire,” Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Ally Bader (Associate), Jen Ingulli (Associate)

“Masters of Sex,” Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein

“Ray Donovan,” John Papsidera

“Sleepy Hollow,” Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Amanda Mackey, Craig Fincannon (Location Casting)

“True Detective,” Alexa L. Fogel, Christine Kromer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Television Series Comedy

“Girls,” Jennifer Euston

“Modern Family,” Jeff Greenberg, Allen Hooper (Associate)

“Nurse Jackie,” Julie Tucker, Ross Meyerson

“Orange is the New Black,” Jennifer Euston

“Veep,” Pat Moran (Location Casting)

Television Series Drama

“Breaking Bad,” Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Kiira Arai (Location Casting), Russell Scott (Associate)

“Game of Thrones,” Nina Gold

“The Good Wife,” Mark Saks, John Andrews (Associate)

“House of Cards,” Laray Mayfield, Julie Schubert

“True Detective,” Alexa L. Fogel, Christine Kromer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

Television Movie or Mini Series

“American Horror Story – Coven,” Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Eric Souliere (Associate)

“Broadchurch,” Victor Jenkins, Kelly Valentine Hendry

“Fargo,” Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Charlene Lee (Associate)

“The Normal Heart,” Amanda Mackey, Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Susanne C. Scheel (Associate)

“Treme,” Alexa L. Fogel, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Christine Kromer (Associate)

Daytime Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives,” Marnie Saitta, Bob Lambert (Associate)

“General Hospital,” Mark Teschner

“The Young and the Restless,” Judy Blye Wilson, Greg Salmon (Associate)

Children”s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“Austin & Ally,” Carol Goldwasser

“Dog With a Blog,” Carol Goldwasser

“Good Luck Charlie,” Sally Stiner, Barbie Block

“Lab Rats,” Howard Meltzer

“Sam & Cat,” Krisha Bullock, Jennifer K.M. Treadwell (Associate)

Television Animation (Children and Adult)

“American Dad!,” Linda Lamontagne

“Bob”s Burgers,” Julie Ashton-Barson

“Dora the Explorer,” Michelle Levitt, Danielle Pretsfelder

“Family Guy,” Linda Lamontagne

“Robot Chicken,” Linda Lamontagne

Web Series

“Aim High (Season 2),” Matthew Lessall

“Backpackers,” Stephanie Gorin

“Chosen (Seasons 2 & 3),” Josh Einsohn

“Deadbeat,” Adam Caldwell, Cindy Tolan

“Mortal Kombat: Legacy (Season 2),” Matthew Lessall

Short Film

“Aban and Khorshid,” Mike Page

“All”s Fair,” Alyssa Weisberg

“Blow Me,” Michael Sanford

“From the Sky,” Stephen Salamunovich

“The Hyperglot,” Michael Cassara

“Wini & George,” Linda Phillips Palo

New York Broadway Theater – Comedy

“Act One,” Daniel Swee

“Casa Valentina,” David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione, Bernard Telsey

“Outside Mullingar,” Nancy Piccione

“The Realistic Joneses,” Daniel Swee

New York Broadway Theater – Drama

“All the Way,” William Cantler, Karyn Casl (Associate)

“Betrayal,” Cindy Tolan, Adam Caldwell (Associate)

“Macbeth,” Daniel Swee

“Of Mice and Men,” James Calleri, Erica Jensen

“The Winslow Boy,” Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

New York Broadway Theater – Musical

“A Gentleman”s Guide to Love and Murder,” Jay Binder, Jason Styres

“Beautiful – The Carole King Musical,” Stephen Kopel

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” James Calleri, Paul Davis

“Les Miserables,” Tara Rubin, Eric Woodall, Merri Sugarman, Stephanie Gorin, Kaitlin Shaw (Associate), Lindsay Levine (Associate)

“Violet,” Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

New York Theater – Comedy

“American Hero,” David Caparelliotis, James Calleri, Paul Davis, Lauren Port (Associate)

“Dinner With Friends,” Jim Carnahan, Carrie Gardner

“Domesticated,” Daniel Swee

“Hand to God,” William Cantler, Karyn Casl (Associate)

“Stage Kiss,” Alaine Alldaffer

New York Theater – Drama

“A Kid Like Jake,” Daniel Swee

“Choir Boy,” Nancy Piccione

“The City of Conversation,” Daniel Swee

“The Hilltown Plays” James Calleri, Paul Davis, Erica Jensen

“Romeo and Juliet,” James Calleri, Erica Jensen

“Tales From Red Vienna,” Nancy Piccione

New York Theater – Musical

“Heathers the Musical,” Sheila Guthrie, Suzanne Goddard-Smythe

“Here Lies Love,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)

“Little Miss Sunshine,” Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“South Pacific,” Abbie Brady-Dalton, Andrew Femenella

“The Threepenny Opera,” Tiffany Little Canfield

Regional Theater East

“American Hero,” James Calleri, Paul Davis

“Animal Crackers,” James Calleri, Paul Davis

“Beaches,” Bethany Knox, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” Jay Binder, Jack Bowdan, Jason Styres

“A Streetcar Named Desire,” Tara Rubin, Lindsay Levine (Associate)

“The Tale of the Allergist”s Wife,” Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw (Associate)

Regional Theater West

“A Chorus Line,” Jason Styres

“Fly,” Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

“The Intelligent Homosexual”s Guide to Capitalism and Socialism with a Key to the Scriptures,” Amy Potozkin, James Calleri, Paul Davis

“Sideways,” Tara Rubin, Kaitlin Shaw (Associate)

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port (Associate)

“The Winter”s Tale,” David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port (Associate)

Los Angeles Theater

“12 Angry Men,” Michael Donovan

“Chicago,” Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan

“Rapture Blister Burn,” Alaine Alldaffer

“The Sunshine Boys,” Jim Carnahan, Mark B. Simon

“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Mark B. Simon, Daniel Swee

Special Theatrical Performance East

“Anna Nicole: The Opera,” Tiffany Little Canfield, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“Guys and Dolls,” Bernard Telsey, Rachel Hoffman

“The Most Happy Fella,” Jay Binder, Mark Brandon, Jason Styres

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, A Musical Thriller” Craig Burns, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“Titanic,” Craig Burns

Theater Tours

“Evita,” Craig Burns, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“The Gershwins” Porgy and Bess,” Justin Huff, Andrew Femenella (Associate)

“Motown,” Bethany Knox, Cesar A. Rocha (Associate)

“Once,” Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel

“Peter and the Starcatcher,” Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini