Listen: Cat Power covers ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

12.17.13 5 years ago
Cat Power aka Chan Marshall reworks the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” for a new Apple iPhone commercial. Watch the ad below.
The sparse piano and string arrangement highlights Marshall’s raw and hazy vocals, which offer a modern take on the melancholy version Judy Garland sang in the 1944 musical “Meet Me in St. Louis.” The song was also popularized by Frank Sinatra.
The commercial depicts the song’s famous lyrics “through the years we all will be together,” showing a family’s home movies created a teenage boy on his iPhone. 

