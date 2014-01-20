Cate Blanchett masturbaring her SAG Award is the only gif you need today

#Cate Blanchett
01.20.14 5 years ago

The SAG Awards went down over the weekend and stuff happened. Certain winners emerged, certain losers emerged, Jared Leto did not talk about his butt, and the “American Hustle” cast took home the big prize. But most importantly, Cate Blanchett won for her work in “Blue Jasmine,” referred to Robert DeNiro as “Bob,” and for a brief but shocking moment appeared to be masturbating her little SAG-man statuette.

The craziest thing about this little incident is that Cate still manages to seem dignified even while simulating a sex act on a a tiny nude thespian. Something something, “happy endings for all.”

