A Writer From Halle Berry’s ‘Catwoman’ Gets Very Real About Why You Shouldn’t Try To Compare It To ‘Black Panther’

#Black Panther
Trending Writer
02.24.18 7 Comments

Warner Bros.

Black Panther is universally recognized as an excellent superhero film. Catwoman is not. (Unless you’re super high or have some sort of kitty kink. No judgment.) When Federalist contributor DC McAllister tried to hold up Catwoman as a symbol of Michelle Obama’s supposed hypocrisy in celebrating Black Panther as a film that puts minorities in the spotlight as superheroes in their own stories, McAllister was promptly told by one of Catwoman‘s screenwriters that her take is as awful as the Halle Berry film itself.

Reading McAllister’s critique led co-writer John Rogers to poke an enormous hole in McAllister’s already questionable argument. (Sh*t, why not go with Meteor Man at that point?) Rogers gave a candid response concerning his feelings about the comparison and with Catwoman as a motion picture in general.

“As one of the credited writers of CATWOMAN, I believe I have the authority to say: because it was a sh*t movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle, and had zero cultural relevance either in front of or behind the camera.” offered Rogers. “This is a bad take. Feel shame.”

Rogers not only thinks Catwoman is “sh*t,” but he couldn’t give enough of one to watch the movie the entire way through.

“Also full disclosure: I’ve never watched the movie all the way through in one sitting,” admitted Rogers. “I skipped premiere night to shoot @jenni_baird audition footage for GLOBAL FREQUENCY. And they’d fired me anyway for, y’know, snark.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther
TAGSBlack PantherBlack Panther Moviecatwoman

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP