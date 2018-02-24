Black Panther is universally recognized as an excellent superhero film. Catwoman is not. (Unless you’re super high or have some sort of kitty kink. No judgment.) When Federalist contributor DC McAllister tried to hold up Catwoman as a symbol of Michelle Obama’s supposed hypocrisy in celebrating Black Panther as a film that puts minorities in the spotlight as superheroes in their own stories, McAllister was promptly told by one of Catwoman‘s screenwriters that her take is as awful as the Halle Berry film itself.
Reading McAllister’s critique led co-writer John Rogers to poke an enormous hole in McAllister’s already questionable argument. (Sh*t, why not go with Meteor Man at that point?) Rogers gave a candid response concerning his feelings about the comparison and with Catwoman as a motion picture in general.
“As one of the credited writers of CATWOMAN, I believe I have the authority to say: because it was a sh*t movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle, and had zero cultural relevance either in front of or behind the camera.” offered Rogers. “This is a bad take. Feel shame.”
Rogers not only thinks Catwoman is “sh*t,” but he couldn’t give enough of one to watch the movie the entire way through.
“Also full disclosure: I’ve never watched the movie all the way through in one sitting,” admitted Rogers. “I skipped premiere night to shoot @jenni_baird audition footage for GLOBAL FREQUENCY. And they’d fired me anyway for, y’know, snark.”
Why is Blade constantly being overlooked in these pieces (by pretty much all sides of the divide)?
Sure, it’s not as high profile as BP and doesn’t have as rich a story, but it was a black hero as the title character of his own solo movie… and it was THE film that restarted the superhero genre after Batman & Robin brought it to a screeching halt.
Blade was successful enough to warrant two sequels.
And it’s a dope movie. I get why black folks are excited about Black Panther, but I’ll gladly remind my African American friends that Africans fucking hate them in a couple of weeks. If you ever want to hear some Fucked up shit, listen to a Nigerian talk about a dude that grew up in Atlanta.
I’m glad I’m not the ONLY one who remembers. Shit I’m still waiting on Blade 4. Hell I’m hoping Marvel brings it back and puts Wesley back in the coat. We need our Daywalker back.
Definitely true, but that was also twenty years ago (can you believe Blade came out TWENTY YEARS AGO??). Also, can you believe Blade came out before The Matrix?
Meteor Man was the s**t!
Please…Blankman > Meteor Man