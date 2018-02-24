Warner Bros.

Black Panther is universally recognized as an excellent superhero film. Catwoman is not. (Unless you’re super high or have some sort of kitty kink. No judgment.) When Federalist contributor DC McAllister tried to hold up Catwoman as a symbol of Michelle Obama’s supposed hypocrisy in celebrating Black Panther as a film that puts minorities in the spotlight as superheroes in their own stories, McAllister was promptly told by one of Catwoman‘s screenwriters that her take is as awful as the Halle Berry film itself.

Reading McAllister’s critique led co-writer John Rogers to poke an enormous hole in McAllister’s already questionable argument. (Sh*t, why not go with Meteor Man at that point?) Rogers gave a candid response concerning his feelings about the comparison and with Catwoman as a motion picture in general.

“As one of the credited writers of CATWOMAN, I believe I have the authority to say: because it was a sh*t movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle, and had zero cultural relevance either in front of or behind the camera.” offered Rogers. “This is a bad take. Feel shame.”

As one of the credited writers of CATWOMAN, I believe I have the authority to say: because it was a shit movie dumped by the studio at the end of a style cycle, and had zero cultural relevance either in front of or behind the camera. This is a bad take. Feel shame. https://t.co/6sth7w38Xx — John Rogers (@jonrog1) February 24, 2018

Rogers not only thinks Catwoman is “sh*t,” but he couldn’t give enough of one to watch the movie the entire way through.

“Also full disclosure: I’ve never watched the movie all the way through in one sitting,” admitted Rogers. “I skipped premiere night to shoot @jenni_baird audition footage for GLOBAL FREQUENCY. And they’d fired me anyway for, y’know, snark.”

Also full disclosure: I’ve never watched the movie all the way through in one sitting. I skipped premiere night to shoot @jenni_baird audition footage for GLOBAL FREQUENCY. And they’d fired me anyway for, y’know, snark. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) February 24, 2018