CBS Films picks up ‘Comancheria’ with Chris Pine, Ben Foster and Jeff Bridges

CBS Films will be releasing David Mackenzie's “Starred Up” follow-up, “Comancheria,” the distributor announced today. Starring Jeff Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster, the film tells the story of two brothers (Pine and Foster) who go on a calculated bank robbery spree that puts them on a collision course with a West Texas Ranger (Bridges) determined to take them down.

The script was written by actor-turned-screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Veronica Mars”). Sheridan's “Sicario” will hit theaters later this year courtesy of director Denis Villeneuve.

“We Pride ourselves on making and acquiring quality films in every genre,” CBS Films Acquisitions and Co-Productions Executive VP Scott Shooman blurbed. “By that measure, Taylor and David's category-bending heartland take on Robin Hood made 'Comancheria' something of an obsession.”

Mackenzie's previous film, “Starred Up,” introduced the world to actor Jack O'Connell. O'Connell gave a fierce and frenzied performance at the center of Mackenzie's controlled vision. Pine and Foster cutting loose opposite Bridges (who could really use a project like this lately) under his helm and in a stark setting like this should elevate this well-worn genre a bit.

Principal photography is set to begin May 26 in New Mexico. International rights will be up for grabs at Cannes next week.