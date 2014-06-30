Channing Tatum wrestles the spotlight from co-stars in ‘Foxcatcher’ poster

Here's how you know your career's in a good place. You star in a hit film at Cannes and get strong reviews for your work, though it's your co-lead — himself a headline name — who garners the most lavish praise and awards buzz. Yet when the film's first official poster comes out, it's still all about you. Ladies and gentlemen, that's how hot Channing Tatum is right now. The “22 Jump Street” star is the sole presence on the somber, classy new one-sheet for “Foxcatcher” — and while Steve Carell's name appears above his, it's Tatum who is highlighted in the selected critic's quote.
Perhaps Carell will get his own poster later on? November is still some way off. But this is a smart way to go — the studio must know that Bennett Miller's downbeat Cannes winner, for all its strengths, is a tough marketing prospect, so you may as well lead with the guy who's box-office gold at the moment. And as one of the critics who thought Tatum was every bit as remarkable as Carell in the film, and in a less showy role to boot, that's fine by me. It'll be interesting to see how the awards campaign for this one pans out. (For the record, no film has received two Best Actor nods since “Amadeus” 30 years ago — time to break that hex?) I've already plumped for Tatum's work in “22 Jump Street,” but we all know where his Best Actor chips lie.
I can’t know the inner workings of Guy’s mind, so maybe his infatuation is some Freudian psychosexual thing, but I have to say… I’m in total agreement with him with regards to Tatum’s serious acting chops.
He’s one of the few actors working right now whose films I want to watch simply because he’s in them, because he’s one of the few actors who can seem to take any role and make something interesting out of it. (Chloe Sevigny, oddly, is really the only other one who comes to mind right now.) He has the talent, charisma, and versatility of a Stanley Tucci or a Philip Seymour Hoffman wrapped up in a leading man’s / underwear model’s / Greek god’s body. Which suddenly makes me realize what an unreasonably overprivileged fucker he is, but credit where credit is due I guess, haha.
I just lament the fact that his (possibly inevitable?) Oscar nom for this couldn’t have come *before* 22 Jump Street, because I would have loved to see the trailer for that movie… “STARRING ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE JONAH HILL, AND ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE CHANNING TATUM” haha. You know they would have gone there.
