Charli XCX’s song ‘Boom Clap’ was originally meant for Hilary Duff

Charli XCX's song “Boom Clap” has made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart and fans of “Fault In Our Stars” have helped drive the YouTube view count of its music video up and over two million views.

But for the British performer and songwriter behind it, it started out in part as “a life-ruiner.”

“I”ve had that song for about a year,” Charli told MTV UK of the Patrick Berger co-penned song. “My number one project as a songwriter is to write for Hilary Duff, so when I heard about this, I was like, 'F*ck! Are you serious?! This is my 'in!' I'm going to make a Hilary Duff album!' So we sent over ‘Boom Clap”, but they came back and were like, ‘This isn”t cool enough for Hilary.”

So the team behind Hilary Duff, former teen idol, didn't want the song.

“I thought I was a cool writer, but maybe I”m not. Hilary didn”t want my song. What a life-ruiner.”

It's quite alright though, Charli, you have co-writes and features like Icona Pop's “I Love It” and Iggy Azalea's “Fancy” under your belt. “Boom Clap” was included in the best-selling “Fault In Our Stars” soundtrack, out last month.