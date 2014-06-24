Charli XCX’s song ‘Boom Clap’ was originally meant for Hilary Duff

06.24.14 4 years ago

Charli XCX's song “Boom Clap” has made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart and fans of “Fault In Our Stars” have helped drive the YouTube view count of its music video up and over two million views.

But for the British performer and songwriter behind it, it started out in part as “a life-ruiner.”

“I”ve had that song for about a year,” Charli told MTV UK of the Patrick Berger co-penned song. “My number one project as a songwriter is to write for Hilary Duff, so when I heard about this, I was like, 'F*ck! Are you serious?! This is my 'in!' I'm going to make a Hilary Duff album!' So we sent over ‘Boom Clap”, but they came back and were like, ‘This isn”t cool enough for Hilary.”

So the team behind Hilary Duff, former teen idol, didn't want the song.

“I thought I was a cool writer, but maybe I”m not. Hilary didn”t want my song. What a life-ruiner.”

It's quite alright though, Charli, you have co-writes and features like Icona Pop's “I Love It” and Iggy Azalea's “Fancy” under your belt. “Boom Clap” was included in the best-selling “Fault In Our Stars” soundtrack, out last month.

Around The Web

TAGSboom clapCharli XCXFAULT IN OUR STARSfault in our stars soundtrackHilary Duff

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP