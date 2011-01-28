Charlie Sheen rehab stint shuts down ‘Two and a Half Men’ production

Earlier this month, the president of CBS said she was troubled by “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen’s recent personal behavior, but so long as it didn’t affect his job, there wasn’t much she could do.

“On a personal level, (I’m) very concerned,” Nina Tassler said. “On a professional level, he does his job, he does it well, the show is a hit.”

Now the professional level has been affected by the personal one, as “Two and a Half Men” has been forced to shut down production while Sheen goes into rehab after his latest highly-publicized incident.

“Charlie Sheen has voluntarily entered an undisclosed rehabilitation center today,” said a statement from Sheen’s own publicist. “He is most grateful to all who have expressed their concern.”

CBS quickly followed with this statement: “Due to Charlie Sheen”s decision to enter a rehabilitation center, CBS, Warner Bros. Television and executive producer Chuck Lorre are placing ‘Two and a Half Men’ on production hiatus. We are profoundly concerned for his health and well-being, and support his decision.”

The show also shut down production for several weeks last season for a previous Sheen rehab stint.