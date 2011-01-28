Charlie Sheen rehab stint shuts down ‘Two and a Half Men’ production

Earlier this month, the president of CBS said she was troubled by “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen’s recent personal behavior, but so long as it didn’t affect his job, there wasn’t much she could do.
“On a personal level, (I’m) very concerned,” Nina Tassler said. “On a professional level, he does his job, he does it well, the show is a hit.”
Now the professional level has been affected by the personal one, as “Two and a Half Men” has been forced to shut down production while Sheen goes into rehab after his latest highly-publicized incident.
“Charlie Sheen has voluntarily entered an undisclosed rehabilitation center today,” said a statement from Sheen’s own publicist. “He is most grateful to all who have expressed their concern.”
CBS quickly followed with this statement: “Due to Charlie Sheen”s decision to enter a rehabilitation center, CBS, Warner Bros. Television and executive producer Chuck Lorre are placing ‘Two and a Half Men’ on production hiatus. We are profoundly concerned for his health and well-being, and support his decision.”
The show also shut down production for several weeks last season for a previous Sheen rehab stint.
…as long as it didn’t affect his job, there wasn’t much she could do?
According to the story, this is the second time his behavior has affected his job.
I think it’s time for the CBS head to come up with a new lie.
She actually didn’t lie. I read there is no morals clause in Sheen’s contract, and as long as he showed up for filming and got his role down correctly, he wouldn’t be fired on a professional basis either. The only thing CBS could really do is cancel the show, which they won’t do because A) it would cost the network tons of money and B) that would be a knife in the back for Chuck Lorre, Jon Cryer, Angus Jones and everyone else who would be brutally punished for something that’s not their fault. Sheen could quit, also, probably facing some kind of penalty fee for doing that. The only lies left to tell for this sad situation are “Charlie’s OK” or “We think he’ll be OK”.
Can’t say it’s a surprise. He looked terrible in the last episode and is obviously putting his body through a lot. There’s nothing wrong with having a damned good time but when it interferes with your professional life, you need to take a long look at yourself. Best of luck with the recovery.
Now if only the entire cast of Jersey Shore would go into rehab we’d be rid of the two worst shows on television.
Rehab for a “hernia?” Snort!
Uh-uh. CBS’s hooker-fucking money machine is going of the rails!
I’m sure they could have carried on with just one and a half men.