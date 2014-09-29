Check out a sneak peek and two reviews of ‘Thor’ #1: Out with the old, in with the new

(CBR) On Wednesday, Oct. 1, an all-new Thor will wield the power of Mjolnir in the Marvel Universe, as Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman introduce a female God of Thunder to the publisher's superheroic lineup.

But before the debut issue arrives in stores, CBR has a pair of reviews of “Thor” #1, along with a new three-page preview showcasing the Asgardian Avenger's confusion and frustration at no longer being worthy to heft his mighty hammer. Check out the excerpts from the pair of 4-star reviews below, and be sure to check out the full impressions of both Meagan Damore's “Thor” #1 review and Doug Zawisza's “Thor” #1 review.

“”Thor” #1 is a transitionary piece that shifts the focus from the Odinson to the new Thor; though the new Thor certainly appears throughout the issue, she saves her heroic debut for the last few pages, with Odinson getting a good chunk of page time.”
Meagan Damore on “Thor” #1

“There is a lot to like here, from Dauterman's more animated characters to Joe Sabino's fresh lettering choices in captions and effects, to Aaron's choice to drive Thor's quest to do right in this adventure through mystery.”
Doug Zawisza on “Thor” #1

Three interior pages from “Thor” #1, by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman.

At this year's Comic-Con International in San Diego, Jason Aaron discussed the new “Thor” in an interview with Jonah Weiland for CBR TV:

[blip.tv http://blip.tv/play/hqUXg62oVQA?p=1 width=”630″ height=”382″]

