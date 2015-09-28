This mash-up video finds the cuddly little rat inside chef Bradley Cooper

#Bradley Cooper #Pixar
09.28.15 3 years ago

It would seem that movie “Burnt” is endeavoring to deliver us the hottest chef to ever grace the silver screen. Well, now we have a look at what this upcoming movie would be like if it were led by the most adorable movie chef ever.

“Burnt” stars Bradley Cooper as Adam Jones, a chef who destroyed his career with drugs and diva behavior and is determined to redeem himself by leading a restaurant to to three Michelin stars.

Now, the most adorable movie chef ever? That would be Remy, the star rat of Pixar”s “Ratatouille.” And now we have a taste of what “Burnt” would be like if Remy, not Cooper, played the lead role.

Here you have it, the sounds of the trailer for “Burnt” edited to footage from “Ratatouille,” thanks to YouTuber BMoneyrulz:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Pixar
TAGSBRADLEY COOPERburntPIXARRATATOUILLEWhen Remy met Bradley

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 15 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP