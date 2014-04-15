Childish Gambino slams his record label about new ‘Sweatpants’ video release

On the heels of dropping his new video for “Sweatpants” – which you can watch below – Childish Gambino vented on Twitter about the way his label handled the release.

The rapper/actor (Donald Glover) started his rant by tweeting: “so this sweatpants video and blog was important to us. it wasn't handled correctly.” Childish Gambino has worked with Glassnote Records for his two albums to date, 2011″s “Camp” and 2013″s “Because The Internet.”

Here”s what Childish Gambino tweeted about his label:

and it wasnt handled correctly.

we were told a lot of things were gonna happen and they were all lies. so im done. someone buy me out of this contract.

a lot of people came around after our first week sales. all those people are welcome now. def jam, atlantic, whatever.

i dont like record companies. but im not having another project go through this.

i said “i know how the internet works tho” my record company laughed on the phone and said “oh really?”

dont lie to me

