Childish Gambino slams his record label about new ‘Sweatpants’ video release

On the heels of dropping his new video for “Sweatpants” – which you can watch below – Childish Gambino vented on Twitter about the way his label handled the release.
The rapper/actor (Donald Glover) started his rant by tweeting: “so this sweatpants video and blog was important to us. it wasn't handled correctly.” Childish Gambino has worked with Glassnote Records for his two albums to date, 2011″s “Camp” and 2013″s “Because The Internet.”
Here”s what Childish Gambino tweeted about his label:
so this sweatpants video and blog was important to us.
– Childish Gambino (@DonaldGlover) April 14, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
and it wasnt handled correctly.
– Childish Gambino (@DonaldGlover) April 14, 2014 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
we were told a lot of things were gonna happen and they were all lies. so im done. someone buy me out of this contract.
– Childish Gambino (@DonaldGlover) April 14, 2014 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
a lot of people came around after our first week sales. all those people are welcome now. def jam, atlantic, whatever.
– Childish Gambino (@DonaldGlover) April 14, 2014 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
i dont like record companies. but im not having another project go through this.
– Childish Gambino (@DonaldGlover) April 14, 2014 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
i said “i know how the internet works tho” my record company laughed on the phone and said “oh really?”
– Childish Gambino (@DonaldGlover) April 14, 2014 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
dont lie to me
– Childish Gambino (@DonaldGlover) April 14, 2014 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Oh god, shut up. You’re getting paid millions, quit being a little bitchy queen. When you sell your soul to the devil (major record deals), he holds the copyright. *yawn*
Donglover pulling a Kanye! Which is appropriate since that’s who his new album sounds the most like.
Regardless of whether or not this is a dick move, I’m a little puzzled about what the issue is, exactly. Don’t take a business dispute public if you’re going to be cryptic about it.
Skandar, if that’s your real name:
Millions? Not from his album sales or hip hop career. All EPs, mixtapes, and first two albums were released pro bono. That’s free, for the laymen. Sure, there may be millions in his bank account, but that’s from his acting career. He “signed” with a label (very limited contract – not even close to a soul sell) to ensure he could finance tours, videos like this one, and so he didn’t have to spend time managing his career. Let’s not be so quick to judge; after all he is an artist who is no doubt interested in how what he is creating is handled. That’s just common sense.
1. Fact check.
2. Be nice, not mean.
3. Troll elsewhere.
Ok ok, maybe that was a little harsh on my part but the guy is making millions. Hey and guess what? I actually like some of his stuff. Just comes off as a prima donna. “Get me out of my record contract” it’s like come on. Be more humble.
Should have stayed in TV, Donald.
Please go back to, “Community.”
Yeah, Abed needs Troy.
aCockwork5, NubianCockless, watt lil d fark. Lmfao I bet you dickheads feel stupid now, never underestimate a man that knows what he wants and works for it smh