Childish Gambino reveals sexy single ‘3005’ and release date for new album

Actor turned rapper Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino has released the first single, “3005,” off his sophomore album “Because The Internet,” which his label today announced will be out Dec. 10.

“3005” lives up to its name with futuristic synths and heavy bass, over which Glover raps and sings romantic verses in a style similar to Drake. In typical Childish Gambino fashion, it’s incredibly catchy and references his party lifestyle.

Earlier this month, the release date for “Because The Internet” seemed murky after Glover posted seven hand-written letters to Instagram: “The label doesn”t want me to release in December because it”s not a holiday record and I”m not a big artist,” Glover wrote. Read all the letters on Glover’s Twitter account.

As previously reported, “Because The Internet” also features new song “Yaphet Kotto” and will be the follow-up to 2011’s “Camp.” In interviews, Glover has said the new album will be his most honest work to date. Do you think “3005” is a step forward for Childish Gambino?



