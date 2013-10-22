Childish Gambino reveals sexy single ‘3005’ and release date for new album

Actor turned rapper Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino has released the first single, “3005,” off his sophomore album “Because The Internet,” which his label today announced will be out Dec. 10.
“3005” lives up to its name with futuristic synths and heavy bass, over which Glover raps and sings romantic verses in a style similar to Drake. In typical Childish Gambino fashion, it’s incredibly catchy and references his party lifestyle.
Earlier this month, the release date for “Because The Internet” seemed murky after Glover posted seven hand-written letters to Instagram: “The label doesn”t want me to release in December because it”s not a holiday record and I”m not a big artist,” Glover wrote. Read all the letters on Glover’s Twitter account.
As previously reported, “Because The Internet” also features new song “Yaphet Kotto” and will be the follow-up to 2011’s “Camp.” In interviews, Glover has said the new album will be his most honest work to date. Do you think “3005” is a step forward for Childish Gambino?
Shiit, Royalty was better
Not at all, listen to Camp. 100 times better than Royalty. And this song reminds me of the kind of music Camp had on it.
Camp was awesome, I agree. But Royalty kicked some serious ass, in my opinion. I’m not saying 3005 is bad, I still liked it, but I’d listen to Toxic or Unnecessary over it any day. Everyone has different tastes
Childish style of rap is so different from drake, and he’s always been singing and rapping so
Good point Ashley. Glover sounds more introspective on this track, hence the Drake comparison.
he ripped this shit!!!
Gambino is still just a rapper. He does not talk.
Actor turned writer? He was rapping in college…
Royalty>Camp. Period. Give me a break, production on Camp wasn’t even close.
Let’s stop comparing past art and focus on what Gambino’s doing right now. You can’t really compare royalty with camp. They had two way different vibes that really would attract two different types of people and were incredible in both subgenres