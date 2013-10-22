Childish Gambino reveals sexy single ‘3005’ and release date for new album

#Community
10.22.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

Actor turned rapper Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino has released the first single, “3005,” off his sophomore album “Because The Internet,” which his label today announced will be out Dec. 10.

“3005” lives up to its name with futuristic synths and heavy bass, over which Glover raps and sings romantic verses in a style similar to Drake. In typical Childish Gambino fashion, it’s incredibly catchy and references his party lifestyle.

Earlier this month, the release date for “Because The Internet” seemed murky after Glover posted seven hand-written letters to Instagram: “The label doesn”t want me to release in December because it”s not a holiday record and I”m not a big artist,” Glover wrote. Read all the letters on Glover’s Twitter account.

As previously reported, “Because The Internet” also features new song “Yaphet Kotto” and will be the follow-up to 2011’s “Camp.” In interviews, Glover has said the new album will be his most honest work to date. Do you think “3005” is a step forward for Childish Gambino?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Community
TAGS3005because the internetCHILDISH GAMBINOCommunityDONALD GLOVER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP