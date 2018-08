Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Good evening, America. Chloe Sevigny, played by LA comic Drew Droege, is back. Today she's not gushing about birthdays vacations , or comedy — but Easter! It's only a week away, and you're going to need her tips about Eostre (that's how she pronounces it) if you plan on surviving the holiday.

If Drew Droege looks familiar, you may have seen him veeeeery recently in a new Old Navy commercial with Amy Poehler. Chop those peppers, Chloe!