Chris Brown releases cover art to next single ‘Don’t Judge Me’

#Chris Brown
07.30.12 6 years ago 10 Comments

Chris Brown’s “Don’t Judge Me” will be his next single, but the song isn’t necessarily what you’d think it’s about.

“And I’ve been through this so many times / Can we change the subject? / You gonna start asking me questions like…”

Will you continue to be a man-child in every interview you do? Will you hit a lady again? Can you please not slut-shame Rihanna? Why did you and Drake get in a public fight at a nightclub?

“…Was she attractive? Was she an actress?”

Oh, yes. That. Those are the kind of questions I’d ask Chris Brown.

Here is the emo cover art to “Don’t Judge Me,” off of his album “Fortune,” out now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Brown
TAGSChris Browndont judge me

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP