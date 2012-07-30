Chris Brown releases cover art to next single ‘Don’t Judge Me’

Chris Brown’s “Don’t Judge Me” will be his next single, but the song isn’t necessarily what you’d think it’s about.
“And I’ve been through this so many times / Can we change the subject? / You gonna start asking me questions like…”
Will you continue to be a man-child in every interview you do? Will you hit a lady again? Can you please not slut-shame Rihanna? Why did you and Drake get in a public fight at a nightclub?
“…Was she attractive? Was she an actress?”
Oh, yes. That. Those are the kind of questions I’d ask Chris Brown.
Here is the emo cover art to “Don’t Judge Me,” off of his album “Fortune,” out now.
I just wanna kiss him so bad!!
That was a really childish review.
frankly, it wasn’t really a review of the song. However, while we’re reviewing the song, the song stinks.
This is far from a childish review. This is the kind of review Chris Brown deserves. Everything he’s done from the moment he beat his girlfriend shows he has a total lack of self-awareness for what he did. He just wants people to forget without having to own up at all.
Also, he’s a terrible musician. It’s bad enough he makes bad music, but now he makes it with the message of “Please forget that I beat my girlfriend so badly that I chased her out of a car and she had to be taken to the hospital”.
“Emo cover art,” “Will you continue to be a man-child in every interview you do? Will you hit a lady again? Can you please not slut-shame Rihanna? Why did you and Drake get in a public fight at a nightclub?”
Childish. Yes we know Chris deserves all the critcism. But be adult about it at least.
Also, sorry to say, Katie, but I found a review that I like more than yours:
I really didn’t say it was a review of the song. And the song doesn’t stink. Justin Beiber fans I suspect?
This is an extremely STUPID article. Katie Hasty, you should be ashamed of yourself. Find something else to do with your time and stop spewing hatred.
God I’m so sick of you self-righteous bitches.