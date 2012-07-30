Chris Brown releases cover art to next single ‘Don’t Judge Me’

Chris Brown’s “Don’t Judge Me” will be his next single, but the song isn’t necessarily what you’d think it’s about.

“And I’ve been through this so many times / Can we change the subject? / You gonna start asking me questions like…”

Will you continue to be a man-child in every interview you do? Will you hit a lady again? Can you please not slut-shame Rihanna? Why did you and Drake get in a public fight at a nightclub?

“…Was she attractive? Was she an actress?”

Oh, yes. That. Those are the kind of questions I’d ask Chris Brown.

Here is the emo cover art to “Don’t Judge Me,” off of his album “Fortune,” out now.