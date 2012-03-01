Chris Brown reveals ‘Fortune’ album cover and official release date

The initial estimate of Chris Brown’s “Fortune” drop date was March, but after the recent release of the album’s official first single “Turn Up the Music,” RCA needed a little more time for it to, well, turn up.

Thus, “Fortune” has been assigned a May 8 arrival, and the R&B/pop star has unveiled some symbolic album art ahead of time. That is, “Fortune” is actually spelled out in several different languages, with the main title in some symbols that appear to be made-up. Brown poses in a suit with gloves and glasses.

According to a press release, there will be a standard and deluxe version of the album, with pre-order going up on April 10.

Last month (yes, it’s March now), Brown bowed his music video directorial debut with “Turn Up the Music.” His buzz single “Strip” is still thriving at urban radio and he appeared with Pitbull at this weekend’s NBA All-Star game halftime show.

The RCA press release made no mention of Brown’s recent remix contribution to famed ex-girlfriend Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” or her guest vocals on his “Turn Up the Music” redux, the publicity from which most certainly has given both artists an uptick in visibility in recent days.