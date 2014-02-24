Chris Brown sets new album release date, preps Tyga collab and extends stay in rehab

#Tyga #Chris Brown #Nicki Minaj
02.24.14 4 years ago

AP Photo

Chris Brown has announced that his delayed sixth studio album, “X,” will finally come out on May 5. Tweeting from rehab, where he”s reportedly extended his stay, Brown said it”s “by far my best album yet.”

Brown is currently working with rapper Tyga on the sequel to their 2010 mixtape, which will be released as a full album called “Fan of a Fan 2.” Listen to their new song “B**ches” below.

The R&B star was set to release “X” last year, first in July, then in November. So far, Brown has released the singles “Fine China,” “Love More” featuring Nicki Minaj and “Don’t Think They Know” featuring Aaliyah. Guests on “X” also include Timbaland, Danja and Drumma Boy.

In October, the 24-year-old was ordered to seek treatment for anger management issues. Earlier that month, he was accused of assaulting a man outside a W Hotel in Washington, DC. Brown and his bodyguard were charged with misdemeanor assault and are now being sued for $3 million. The criminal trial is set for April 17. 

E! News reports that despite completing his court-ordered 90 days in rehab, Brown has decided to stay at the treatment center. Brown is still on probation in California for a 2009 attack on his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Chris Brown & Tyga – Bitches

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tyga#Chris Brown#Nicki Minaj
TAGSaaliyahBchesChris BrownChris Brown rehabFan of a Fan 2Nicki MinajTYGAx

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP