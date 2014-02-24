Chris Brown sets new album release date, preps Tyga collab and extends stay in rehab

AP Photo

Chris Brown has announced that his delayed sixth studio album, “X,” will finally come out on May 5. Tweeting from rehab, where he”s reportedly extended his stay, Brown said it”s “by far my best album yet.”

Brown is currently working with rapper Tyga on the sequel to their 2010 mixtape, which will be released as a full album called “Fan of a Fan 2.” Listen to their new song “B**ches” below.

The R&B star was set to release “X” last year, first in July, then in November. So far, Brown has released the singles “Fine China,” “Love More” featuring Nicki Minaj and “Don’t Think They Know” featuring Aaliyah. Guests on “X” also include Timbaland, Danja and Drumma Boy.

In October, the 24-year-old was ordered to seek treatment for anger management issues. Earlier that month, he was accused of assaulting a man outside a W Hotel in Washington, DC. Brown and his bodyguard were charged with misdemeanor assault and are now being sued for $3 million. The criminal trial is set for April 17.

E! News reports that despite completing his court-ordered 90 days in rehab, Brown has decided to stay at the treatment center. Brown is still on probation in California for a 2009 attack on his then-girlfriend Rihanna.

Chris Brown & Tyga – Bitches