Chris Brown sets release date for new album ‘X’

Get your holiday shopping money ready, Chris Brown fans, because the performer’s new album “X” will be out in time for X-Mas.

The oft-delayed set is now due Nov. 19, according to the singer’s Tweet last night.

111913! – Chris Brown (@chrisbrown) September 30, 2013

Way back in the spring, Brown dropped the album’s first single “Fine China,” with a Michael Jackson-inspired video in April. His newest song “Love More” features Nicki Minaj, listen to it below.

“X” was originally slated for July, and will feature collaborations with Timbaland, Danja, Drumma Boy and more. Brown’s last album “Fortune” from 2012 made it to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured singles like “Turn Up the Music” and “Don’t Wake Me Up.”