Chris Evans insists he has no plans to retire from acting

#Chris Evans #Marvel
and 04.03.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Don”t worry, Chris Evans isn”t going anywhere. Last month, Evans said he wanted to take “a little break” from acting once his Marvel contract expires, leading to speculation that his directorial debut on “1:30 Train” might portend a permanent move behind the camera.

However, the star of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” insists his comments were blown way out of proportion.

“I said, I directed last year and I really responded to it, I really enjoyed it and I”d love to focus a little more on that,” Evans explained in a recent appearance on “Good Morning America”, jokingly adding, “Then, [I'm] retiring, hanging up the shoes, I guess! By no means am I planning on retiring. It”s kind of a silly statement.”

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens Friday. The Evans-directed romance “1:30 Train” arrives later this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Evans#Marvel
TAGS130 TrainCaptain America The Winter SoliderCHRIS EVANSMarvel

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP