Chris Evans insists he has no plans to retire from acting

(CBR) Don”t worry, Chris Evans isn”t going anywhere. Last month, Evans said he wanted to take “a little break” from acting once his Marvel contract expires, leading to speculation that his directorial debut on “1:30 Train” might portend a permanent move behind the camera.

However, the star of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” insists his comments were blown way out of proportion.

“I said, I directed last year and I really responded to it, I really enjoyed it and I”d love to focus a little more on that,” Evans explained in a recent appearance on “Good Morning America”, jokingly adding, “Then, [I'm] retiring, hanging up the shoes, I guess! By no means am I planning on retiring. It”s kind of a silly statement.”

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” opens Friday. The Evans-directed romance “1:30 Train” arrives later this year.