Chris Hemsworth sees third ‘Thor’ film as the end of the world

He stopped Loki. He stopped Loki again. Now, in "Thor: The Dark World", Marvel"s god of thunder is poised to thwart Malekith the Accursed, leader of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim. Should Thor take flight for a third solo movie, who or what will he battle against next? Chris Hemsworth has an idea or two.

“I think that in the comic book the sort of end of days, Armageddon aspect is probably the direction which it will all head in,” the actor told Screen Rant. “Where it”s sort of the end of all things, and there”s obviously no script or anything, when I read the comic books I thought it was an interesting way to go.”

If that”s where the “Thor” movies are headed – a collision course with the end of the world – wouldn”t it make sense for Earth”s Mightiest Heroes to join up with the all-powerful Asgardian? Working with and around the “Avengers” problem is an interesting question, according to Hemsworth.

“I think what”s good about this is that each time, with the Avengers, we sort of made it difficult to separate them each time there”s some sort of conflict it”s like where”s the rest of the team? And I liked that Thor has another universe or the universe to sort of take care of and keep him occupied,” he said.

“Thor: The Dark World” storms on Nov. 8.