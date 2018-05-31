Marvel

The most hated character in Avengers: Infinity War isn’t Proxima Midnight (no one could ever truly hate Carrie Coon) or Thanos, the guy who, y’know, makes the universe disappear with a snap of his purple fingers. Nope, it’s Star-Lord, who let anger get the best of him right as Thanos was about to be defeated (or at least separated from his Infinity Gauntlet). Infinity War viewers were not happy with the Guardian of the Galaxy, but in an interview with RadioTimes, Chris Pratt explained he wouldn’t change a thing about Star-Lord’s actions.

“Look, the guy watched his mother die, he watched as his father-figure died in his arms, he was forced to kill his own biological father,” the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star said. “And now has suffered the loss of the love of his life. So I think he reacted in a way that’s very human, and I think the humanity of the Guardians of the Galaxy is what sets them apart from other superheroes. I think if we did it a hundred times, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Pratt continued, “I guess you could have the movie end a half hour earlier if you wanted, but it seemed like people really liked this. And also, I blame Thanos, OK? Jeez, how come he’s not getting any blame?” There’s only one man who can solve the case of why people are mad at Star-Lord, and not Thanos.

Except Star-Lord probably thinks “FBI” stands for Federal Booty Inspector.

(Via RadioTimes)